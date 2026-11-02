Olive Abercrombie on Playing Bianca di Angelo in Percy Jackson Season 3

Disney+ star Olive Abercrombie reveals how intense bonding exercises with co-star Levi Chrisopulos helped build the sibling dynamic for Bianca and Nico di Angelo in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3.

Actress Olive Abercrombie has embraced her role as Bianca di Angelo in the upcoming third season of Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The adaptation brings long-awaited characters from Rick Riordan's novels to the screen, marking a significant moment for fans who have followed the siblings since their introduction in The Titan's Curse. Abercrombie recently discussed her preparation process with Collider's Hannah Hunt, highlighting the unique methods used to establish the central bond between Bianca and her younger brother, Nico.

Building the Sibling Dynamic

Abercrombie admitted that she was familiar with the television series before being cast but had not read the source material. Upon joining the production, she dedicated time to reading the original Percy Jackson books, The Heroes of Olympus series, and part of The Trials of Apollo. This deep dive into the literary universe allowed her to understand the foundational relationship between her character and Nico, played by Levi Chrisopulos, which serves as the emotional anchor for their storyline.

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The actress noted that getting comfortable with Chrisopulos was essential for portraying the complex sibling connection effectively. Their preparation involved working closely with coach Andrew McElroy, who designed specific exercises to help the actors develop trust and an intuitive understanding of each other. These sessions were designed to break down barriers and create a natural rapport that would translate authentically to their on-screen interactions throughout the season.

Intense Acting Exercises

One particular exercise described by Abercrombie involved the two actors pressing their foreheads together while delivering their dialogue. This unusual technique required them to maintain eye contact and stare menacingly at each other while speaking their lines. The method was intended to be awkward and challenging, forcing the performers to rely on non-verbal cues and genuine connection rather than just memorized text.

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Abercrombie explained that this approach helped them get to know each other better and grasp the specific dynamic required for the roles. By engaging in such intimate and slightly uncomfortable physical proximity, the actors could bypass typical performance habits and access a more raw, instinctual form of interaction. This technique proved vital for capturing the protective and sometimes tense nature of the di Angelo siblings.

Fan Anticipation and Adaptation Details

The arrival of Bianca and Nico represents one of the most anticipated elements of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians adaptation for readers of the books. Their relationship is crucial for the narrative, as it must resonate emotionally before the story can deliver its larger dramatic moments. Fans have waited a long time for these characters to appear on screen, making their portrayal a key factor in the success of the third season.

As the production moves forward, the focus remains on ensuring that the sibling bond feels authentic and grounded. The efforts made by Abercrombie and Chrisopulos during their preparation phase aim to deliver a performance that honors the source material while providing a fresh visual interpretation for television audiences. The combination of rigorous acting coaching and deep textual study sets the stage for a compelling addition to the series.