Olipop vs. Poppi: A Prebiotic Soda Showdown

Two friends, Evan and Krista, test the flavors of popular prebiotic soda brands, Olipop and Poppi, comparing their taste and experience.

We decided to embark on a taste test adventure, comparing the popular prebiotic soda brands Olipop and Poppi . Our journey began with a spontaneous purchase of the Classic Grape Olipop , which proved to be a delightful surprise. Both Evan and I were impressed by its refreshing taste, reminiscent of sparkling Welch's grape juice.

Encouraged by this positive start, we ventured into the freezer to chill our chosen flavors: Watermelon & Lime, Orange/Mango & Lime, Wild Berries & Lime, and Ginger Lemon & Turmeric from Olipop, and their Poppi counterparts. After an hour, our stomachs were ready for the showdown. We began with the Poppi Doc Pop, Olipop Cherry Cola, and Culture Pop Wild Berries & Lime, since we were unable to find a 'soda' flavor from both brands.Evan found the Poppi Doc Pop to taste like Diet Coke, while I likened it to Diet Pepsi. We both agreed that the Olipop Cherry Cola tasted like Buzz Cola from the Simpsons, which was decent but not exceptional. The Culture Pop Wild Berries & Lime fell short for both of us, tasting like a watered-down hard seltzer. Olipop emerged as the victor in terms of taste, but Poppi offered a lower calorie and sugar count. The orange family was next: Poppi Orange, Olipop Orange Squeeze, and Culture Pop Orange, Mango & Lime. Evan found the Poppi Orange to be a typical orange syrup flavor, while I detected a slight artificial taste. The Olipop Orange Squeeze reminded Evan of an orange energy drink, while I sensed a more natural flavor but couldn't quite place it. The Culture Pop Orange, Mango & Lime offered kombucha-like vibes that were generally well-received





