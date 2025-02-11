OLED MacBook Pro in 2026: Rumored Redesign and Display Upgrade

The latest report suggests that Apple's OLED MacBook Pro is still on track for a 2026 release. Samsung is already producing samples of the 8th-generation OLED display, but production numbers are currently far short of Apple's requirements. The new MacBook Pro is also rumored to feature a much-needed redesign, aiming to be the thinnest and lightest in its category.

The revamped MacBook Pro is still on track to be released in 2026. This time, The Elec is corroborating this ongoing rumor. According to the publication, Samsung Display has already started producing samples for this upcoming OLED display, which is expected to use the 8th generation of this technology. Still, Samsung is expected to produce around three to five million units per year, far behind what Apple requires (up to 10 million units annually).

The 8th generation of the OLED display is an improvement over the current panel used for the M4 iPad Pro. This new OLED MacBook Pro is expected to combine glass substrate with thin-film encapsulation, bringing all the benefits from the mini-LED screens currently available on the MacBook Pro, but with the perfect black available with the OLED panels. In addition to the new display, the OLED MacBook Pro might feature the first redesign in five years, as Apple aims to create the thinnest and lightest products in its categories across the tech industry. This trend started with the iPad Pro, and we might see more of it with this year's iPhone 17 Air. Apple's 15-inch M2 MacBook Air laptop. For the MacBook Air, The Elec reports that Apple changed its roadmap. It's delaying the introduction of the OLED model in favor of a more efficient LCD panel. By 2027, Cupertino wants to upgrade the MacBook Air with Oxide TFT LCD panels, which are more power-efficient, offer sharper images, and smoother scrolling. This roadmap change will keep differentiating both MacBook lines and will continue to make the MacBook Air offer an incredible battery life with great performance. Still, a possible OLED upgrade might happen around 2029. Currently, the M4 MacBook Air and the new iPhone SE 4 are expected to be released imminently. The M5 Macs are expected to be available in the second half of 2025, and they'll likely have a minor spec bump compared to last year's models.





