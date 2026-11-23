A new hardware defect called edge rot is damaging WOLED TVs. Experts at Rtings found this issue in models from LG, Sony, and Vizio released between 2020 and 2023.

Homeowners owning WOLED televisions are reporting a new hardware failure known as edge rot. Users on Reddit and community forums have documented dead pixel clusters forming along the screen borders. This issue specifically impacts displays released between 2020 and 2023. The problem does not affect all OLED types equally.

Testing Reveals WOLED Edge Rot Prevalence

Expert hardware testers at Rtings confirmed the widespread nature of this defect. Their accelerated longevity burn-in test simulated 18,000 hours of intensive use. This rigorous testing methodology helped isolate the specific failure mode affecting modern TV panels. The team originally encountered the edge rot problem during this controlled experiment. The defects appeared in 14 out of 16 WOLED TVs used in the test. This high failure rate indicates a systemic manufacturing issue rather than isolated user error.

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Defining The Edge Rot Defect Mechanism

The term edge rot derives from the visual appearance of dead pixel clusters. These clusters resemble the formation of mold on a wall surface. This degradation is distinct from standard screen burn-in issues. Prolonged display of static images on-screen does not cause this specific failure. The Rtings team attributes the defect to manufacturing contamination or encapsulation defects. They also suspect degradation of the encapsulation material over time.

WOLED Technology And Manufacturing Sources

WOLED stands for White Organic Light-Emitting Diode technology. These panels produce white light that passes through red, green, and blue color filters. This process creates colorful images with a fast response time. An additional white subpixel boosts brightness levels for the viewer. The specific TVs observed to develop edge rot were manufactured by LG. Sony and Vizio displays also showed the defect in the tests. Both Sony and Vizio source WOLED panels from LG. This shared supply chain suggests common manufacturing conditions. The contamination or encapsulation defects may have originated at the LG panel factory.

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Impact On Consumers And Future Outlook

Owners of WOLED TVs released before 2023 are at risk of noticing edge rot soon. The defect renders significant portions of the display unusable over time. Rtings remains uncertain whether edge rot will affect newer WOLED models. Industry experts indicate that panels manufactured from 2024 have significant improvements. These improvements should help prevent the encapsulation failure entirely. Consumers should verify the manufacturing year of their current display.

Comparison With Alternative OLED Technologies

The accelerated longevity test included other OLED types for comparison. None of the QD-OLED TVs experienced edge rot during the testing. This distinction highlights a specific vulnerability in the WOLED architecture. Buyers should keep this factor in mind when choosing new TVs. The reliability of WOLED remains good for most users. However, the edge rot defect is a notable exception. Owners should monitor their screens for dead pixels near the edges.