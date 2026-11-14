Ole Miss Will Know Its Playoff Competition’s Results Before Facing Oklahoma

Yesterday, strangely, every plane in the United States was grounded due to 'extraordinary circumstances.' This led to an awkward situation for several teams tha

The Ole Miss Rebels were the only team that hadn't flown yet, and for undisclosed reasons, they didn't drive to Norman either. Now, the Rebels will face Oklahoma Sooners, knowing the results of every other game.

The Sooners sure weren't happy with the situation, but the SEC moved the game from 4 p.m. ET today to 1 p.m. ET tomorrow. Interestingly, the Rebels will now play on NFL Sunday. This is obviously strange, but now the Rebels know every other result before they get to play. Sure, the College Football Playoff, but what is clear is that this year might really see a three-loss team in the CFP.

Also read Oklahoma Threads: What's the Name of the OU-Ole Miss Game?

Maybe even more than one team. Ole Miss against Georgia. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Rebels need to absolutely finish their season strong. They now have two blowout losses: one to a 5-4 Florida Gators team and one to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs .

That hurts the Rebels' resume, and now they are ranked No. 19 in the What is Ole Miss supposed to do, though? Give up? Absolutely not. Pete Golding and Co. will try to finish as strong as possible, and winning big games like this one against the Sooners is crucial.

Advertisement

It's time for Ole Miss to lock in for the most important stretch of schedule this year. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Lately, it feels like more giants fall every week. Last week, the Ohio State Buckeyes got belted by the Oregon Ducks, the LSU Tigers got embarrassed by the Alabama Crimson Tide, and more. Every time those teams lose, teams that need to get into the CFP, like Ole Miss, benefit massively.

This week, several games are worth watching. The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes need to avoid dropping two straight against the reigning ACC champions, the Duke Blue Devils. Ohio State enters a crucial three-week stretch in its last-ditch effort to save the 2026 season, starting today against the Northwestern Wildcats. A loss against the Wildcats ends all efforts.

The No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers have a massive home game against the No. 18 USC Trojans. A loss puts its CFP hopes in serious jeopardy. The Houston Cougars, a two-loss team coming into last night, already lost 42-32 against the Colorado Buffaloes, effectively ending their CFP chances. No. 11 Kentucky must fight for its CFP hopes against Florida after getting whipped by the Tennessee Volunteers the week prior.

Advertisement

The BYU Cougars host the Baylor Bears with no margin for error left this season. The Texas Longhorns visit the LSU Tigers in what will be a matchup that could end CFP hopes for either team. The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders need to survive on the road against the Oklahoma State Drew Mestemaker's, while the No. 2 Utah Utes could end the Arizona Wildcats' season tonight on the road.

Plus, of course, a game no one sees coming will shake things up. Ole Miss has a real chance to smell blood in the water and reestablish itself in the CFP conversation. The Rebels have a slight advantage because they now know what they have to do. It will be intriguing to see the results of today's games.

Born in Utah, raised in Nebraska, and now living in the Northeast, Tyler Crum is a lifelong sports fan with a passion for college football, college basketball, Major League Baseball, and hockey. He attends the University of New Hampshire, where he is majoring in history. His work has appeared with Last Word on Sports, Utah on Ice, and Sports Illustrated. When he is not writing or watching sports, Tyler can usually be found reading a book on military history.