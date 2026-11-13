Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Predictions: Why our Staff is Split on the Winner

Ole Miss (6-3, 4-3) is back on the road this weekend, where it will meet the Oklahoma Sooners (5-4, 3-3) in Norman for a game that each side could really use in

Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Jaydan Hardy pressures Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla.

, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectFor Oklahoma, it won’t mean much in terms of a playoff push, but it will go a long way in salvaging what’s been a lost season. The Sooners don’t have consecutive wins on the season yet, but they have collected wins over Texas and Florida in the last five weeks.

Also read Ole Miss Must Win Out To Keep College Football Playoff Hopes Alive Against Oklahoma

For Ole Miss, its CFP hopes are on thin ice and to even be somewhat involved in the conversation next month, the Rebels badly need to win their final three regular season games. Ole Miss initially opened as a 2.5-point road favorite last week, but will now enter the weekend as a narrow 1.5-point underdog.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer runs beside Ole Miss Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels at Gaylord Family Ð Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025. Ole Miss won 34-26. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThis weekend will mark another notable challenge for Ole Miss on the offensive side of the ball.

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It’s not an ideal weekend to not have Patrick Kutas available either, arguably Ole Miss’ top offensive lineman over the past two seasons. Oklahoma brings a defensive front that’s up to nearly 30 sacks on the year and one of the best run defenses in the conference, entering game day. Ole Miss desperately needs to bounce back in both departments, as it surrendered five sacks and ran for just 66 rushing yards in its loss last week.

While there’s no doubt Ole Miss’ offensive line will get tested, and that Oklahoma will be sending consistent pressure, I’m picking Trinidad Chambliss to capitalize on what is looking like his final test against a great collegiate defense. Though Ole Miss will be without its leading tackler in Keaton Thomas, Oklahoma’s offense shouldn’t pose much of a threat anyway. It’s a golden opportunity for the Rebels to get right on that side of the ball.

I expect a close game in Norman, thanks to the Sooners’ defense, but if one team was going to separate itself by multiple scores I think it would likely be Oklahoma. Ole Miss needs to get back on track if it is going to save its season. Fortunately, Oklahoma is the perfect opponent to do just that. The Sooners have struggled mightily this season, and the Rebels have the best quarterback in the country, and their backs against the wall.

I think Ole Miss wins, and wins big. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.

I can see this matchup going one of two ways: Ole Miss comes out of the week angry and inspired and beats the brakes off Oklahoma, or Oklahoma coach Brent Venables exploits the weaknesses the Rebels showed against Georgia, and the game is close. Unfortunately, I see the latter as more likely. I think Ole Miss' offense comes out flat, and the grocery list of injuries bites the Rebels in the back.

I don't think the Rebel defense is strong enough to shut down Oklahoma's offense completely. I expect Oklahoma to weasel out a tight one. Coming off such an embarrassing loss to Georgia, I think Ole Miss bounces back this weekend against Oklahoma. I don’t think either team’s offense will be particularly strong on Saturday.

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However, I have more faith in Ole Miss’ offense to recover from a string of poor performances, even if Ole Miss linebacker Keaton Thomas is out and Jason Witten has taken over as the Sooners’ interim offensive coordinator and play-caller. Ole Miss is in desperate need of a bounce-back performance after getting embarrassed by Georgia last weekend. The Rebels have plenty of questions to answer offensively, especially with Kewan Lacy and Patrick Kutas out.

Oklahoma’s defense is one of the toughest units in the SEC, and I expect Brent Venables to make life difficult for Trinidad Chambliss throughout the afternoon. However, I still have faith in Pete Golding’s defense to get the job done against an Oklahoma offense that is still trying to find its identity under Jason Witten. The Sooners looked better against Florida, but I need to see more before buying into the offensive turnaround.

Ole Miss has too much at stake to let another opportunity slip away, and I expect Chambliss to lead a late scoring drive to secure a critical road victory. For Ole Miss, it comes down to scoring on the Sooners. Oklahoma lacks a sufficient run game, and at times, John Mateer can really struggle. If the Rebels lose, it will likely be because of that deadly defense.

I predict that the Sooners defend their home territory and win 21-17 with a great defensive performance. I hope the Rebels prove me wrong, but they need to improve a lot, including their run game and tackling. The defense looks better, but the offense doesn’t do quite enough to defeat Oklahoma. Bio: Tyler Komis is a beat reporter for Ole Miss On SI.

He is a Biletnikoff Award and Lombardi Award voter from New Jersey with more than five years of sports reporting experience. Prior to joining On SI, he previously covered Ole Miss Athletics for 247Sports , chronicling the ascension of the football program and the beginning of its coaching transition to Pete Golding ahead of the 2025-26 College Football Playoffs. You can find Komis on social media channels, including X/Twitter @TylerKomis.