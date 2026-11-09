Ole Miss Students Condemned After Viral Video Shows Racial Harassment

Ole Miss issues a statement after a video of three students making racist monkey noises at black students goes viral, sparking calls for accountability and safety reforms.

The University of Mississippi, commonly known as Ole Miss, is facing intense public scrutiny and condemnation following the release of a video showing three female students engaging in racially offensive behavior. The incident, which has drawn widespread outrage across social media platforms, involves alleged racist conduct directed at black students residing on campus.

Viral Video Captures Racist Behavior

Footage obtained from a Ring doorbell camera recorded the disturbing event on Friday evening. The video, timestamped November 6, 2026, at approximately 8:37 p.m., clearly shows the actions of three young white women outside the apartment of several black students.

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The recording captures one woman approaching the door while beating her chest and producing monkey-like noises. A second woman joins in, directing similar sounds toward the camera lens. A third woman walks past the scene while glancing at the door, completing the group involved in the harassment.

The footage was shared on social media by a user identified as Mettcalfe on Saturday. Mettcalfe posted the clip with a caption asking the public what they had to say about the behavior, prompting immediate and widespread reaction from online users who condemned the actions as unacceptable and harmful.

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Community Outrage and Public Response

Since its initial posting, the video has gone viral, accumulating over 11 million views on TikTok and other social media platforms. The clip has generated thousands of angry comments from viewers who expressed shock and disgust at the blatant racial harassment displayed in the recording.

A woman identifying herself as the mother of one of the black students living in the targeted apartment took to Facebook to address the incident. She stated that the university administration had been made aware of the events and emphasized that the behavior of the students involved was disgusting and unacceptable.

The mother argued that college should be a place where young adults can learn, grow, and feel safe. She issued a direct challenge to those who might not see the issue with the video, stating that anyone who watches it and does not recognize the wrongness of the behavior shares different values than she does.

University Statement and Institutional Response

In response to the growing controversy, a representative for Ole Miss issued a formal statement condemning the actions of the students involved. The university explicitly labeled the behavior as offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable, aligning with the sentiments expressed by the victims and their families.

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The representative confirmed that the university has reached out to those targeted by the actions to provide information, resources, and support. This outreach is intended to address the immediate emotional and practical needs of the students who were subjected to the harassment.

Next Steps for Campus Safety and Discipline

The university administration reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all students, faculty, staff, and visitors. This commitment extends to ensuring the well-being and safety of the entire campus community in the wake of such incidents.

Ole Miss stated that it will follow its established processes to address the situation. While specific disciplinary outcomes were not detailed in the initial statement, the university emphasized its dedication to upholding standards of conduct that protect marginalized groups on campus.

As the investigation and administrative review proceed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges regarding racial harmony and student conduct in higher education. The viral nature of the video has ensured that this case remains under intense public and media scrutiny.