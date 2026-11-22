The No. 25 Ole Miss Rebels celebrated Senior Day in style, demolishing Wofford 59-17. The FCS opponent couldn't match the Rebels' size, speed, and talent. Even

Nov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding and Wofford Terriers head coach Shawn Watson shake hands after the game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNov 21, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss walks off the field after the game against the Wofford Terriers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectTrinidad Chambliss started the game but didn't finish the first half before being pulled for rest. In his short stint at quarterback, Chambliss made his presence known.

Also read 3 Bold Predictions for Ole Miss Against Wofford

He threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns on 20 passing attempts. Chambliss only missed his mark once during the game on a miscommunication with wide receiver Deuce Alexander. To relieve Chambliss, backup Deuce Knight entered the game halfway through the second quarter. Knight was electric with both his arms and his legs, throwing for 107 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown.

On his touchdown run, Knight tried an ill-advised hurdle over two Wofford defenders. Although he scored, he hobbled off the field after the play and did not return to the game. After Knight, veteran Walker Howard led the Rebel offense. Howard threw for 88 yards and a touchdown on nine attempts.

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Unfortunately, he didn't play a clean game and fumbled the ball twice. Nothing leaps off the page in the running backs' play. Jt Lindsey led the rushing attack with 62 yards on 18 carries. Joshua Dye was much more effective in the passing game.

He recorded only 15 yards on the ground but added 54 yards and a touchdown through the air. Overall, it was a decent day for the running back room. Their B grade is not a poor reflection whatsoever, but more of an indication that they met expectations against an FCS team. Nine wide receivers and tight ends caught at least one pass today, and four had 70 or more yards.

The quarterbacks spread the love today, and the receivers met the challenge. Several mystifying catches were made on Saturday afternoon. Arguably the best was an acrobatic grab made in the corner of the end zone by Caleb Cunningham. Two Wofford pass-rushers smoked Walker Howard in the backfield and lofted the ball toward Cunningham.

Cunningham climbed the ladder and baptized a Wofford defensive back to score his lone touchdown of the day. The Offensive line was effective in pass coverage but left a little to be desired in run blocking. This is understandable with the multitude of injuries that have plagued the position group up to this point in the season. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Wofford sacked an Ole Miss quarterback only once all afternoon.

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For the most part, the line gave Chambliss, Knight, and Howard plenty of time to find open targets, as shown by the pass completion rate. In the run game, nothing was particularly bad. The performance was slightly underwhelming in comparison to what was expected against Wofford, but nothing to knock them to a poor grade,The Ole Miss defensive line put together a solid performance. They had four sacks and limited Wofford to 39 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

The Rebels were highly effective against the Wofford offensive line. Their stunts left Wofford guessing and were a major part of their success. Oct 31, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins reacts after a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Like the Defensive line, the Ole Miss linebackers swallowed up the Wofford rushing attack.

Wofford had no answer for Suntarine Perkins who pummeled anyone brave enough to step in his way. The best play of the day from the linebacking corps came courtesy of a Perkins blitz. Perkins sprinted through the backside A-gap and destroyed the Wofford running back. The one area where Ole Miss fell short was the secondary.

Several times, the Rebels smoked their coverage and left a Wofford receiver open on a deep route. The secondary needs to analyze the issues that plagued them and correct them. In only six days, the Mississippi St. Bulldogs will arrive in Oxford with much better athletes than the Terriers who trotted onto the field today.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Ford Beeker against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Lucas Carneiro made his only field goal attempt of the day from 28 yards. He added eight extra points after Ole Miss touchdowns. Oscar Bird did not punt once all day.