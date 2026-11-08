Ole Miss Rebels Suffer Devastating 35-Point Home Defeat to No. 2 Ranked Opponent

Mississippi head coach Pete Golding's team faces intense scrutiny after an embarrassing home loss where the defense surrendered 13 big plays and the offense failed to establish rhythm, despite individual efforts from Shekai Mills-Knight and Horatio Fields.

This was an extremely disappointing result from Pete Golding's team. It's somewhat acceptable to lose a close game to the No. 2 team in the country.

It's puzzling to trail by as much as 35 on your home turf. The Good: Shekai Mills-Knight and Horatio Fields Mississippi Rebels running back Shekai Mills-Knight. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kewan Lacy's shoulder injury opened the door for Mills-Knight, and he took advantage of the opportunity. The freshman had 13 carries for 52 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown.

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Mills-Knight has emerged as an effective running back and was one of the lone bright spots on Saturday. He's played well in back-to-back games and appears to have earned Golding's trust. Fields is heating up after a slow start to the season. The Auburn transfer posted a season-high in receptions and yards .

Unfortunately, his performance didn't affect the score, but it was nice to see someone contribute on the offensive end. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Where does one begin when evaluating this game? The Bulldogs gashed the Rebels' defense.

Ole Miss allowed 13 BIG plays for 320 yards . Golding's defense can't seem to break this recurring habit of surrendering chunk plays. The offense never established a rhythm. Trinidad Chambliss completed 18 of his 34 pass attempts for 170 yards and one interception.

He also ended a streak ofThe defense surrendered 295 rushing yards. This was an embarrassing performance by the Rebels, and the best thing they can do is flush this performance and move on. Ole Miss is 6-3, and its College Football Playoff hopes are on thin ice. It's increasingly likely a three-loss team will make the CFP, but the Rebels don't have any room for error.

Ole Miss will travel to Oklahoma and host Wofford and Mississippi State. This was the Rebels' final opportunity to improve their resume, and they were blown out at home. Zion Trammell graduated from TCU with a degree in sports broadcasting and journalism. He joined SI in 2022.

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In addition to writing for Ole Miss on SI, he is a play-by-play announcer and writes for MLB on SI.