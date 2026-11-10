Ole Miss investigating video of racist taunts at Black students' apartment

Two of the women appear to pound their chests and make monkey noises toward a Ring camera.

OXFORD, MS - : Students walk along the campus of the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi. The University of Mississippi responded Monday to a video showing three white women walking past a Black student’s apartment, with two of them appearing to pound their chests and make monkey noises toward a Ring camera.

Mead said the incident is being investigated by the appropriate university offices. Staff have also reached out to the students affected to offer support, hear their concerns and connect them with resources, she said. Jakiyra Metcalf confirmed to ABC News that she is one of the Black students who lives in the apartment. She told the outlet the students expected to meet with university officials Monday.

Also read Ring camera catches ‘white Ole Miss coeds’ making monkey noises outside black students’ apartment

Tasha Bolton, the mother of one of the students who lives in the apartment, said on social media that the women in the video live upstairs. Bolton said the video had been shared with university administrators and called for answers about how the school would address the behavior and ensure accountability.

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