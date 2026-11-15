Ole Miss Football Team Performance Review Against Oklahoma Sooners

Analysis of Ole Miss Rebels football players' performances in their loss to Oklahoma, covering quarterback, running back, and defensive stats.

Trinidad Chambliss delivered a solid but insufficient offensive showing as the Ole Miss Rebels fell to the University of Oklahoma at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Chambliss completed 14 of 27 passes for 127 yards and one touchdown while adding 84 rushing yards on 11 carries to lead his team in that category. Despite his balanced effort, the Rebels could not overcome Oklahoma's defense and ultimately lost the matchup.

Chambliss Efficiency And Critical Drops

Trinidad Chambliss earned a B grade for his performance, marked by competent execution but hindered by missed opportunities. He struggled with a dropped deep ball to Deuce Alexander late in the game that likely would have improved his statistical standing and team prospects. Although he managed the game well, he was not the difference-maker required to secure a victory against a competitive Oklahoma squad.

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The passing attack suffered further from poor receiver play, as Deuce Alexander, Traylon Ray, and Horatio Fields combined for only four receptions for 33 yards with no scores. Tight end Caleb Odom emerged as the most productive pass catcher with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown. Alexander's crucial fourth-down drop in the fourth quarter proved costly, resulting in an incompletion that left the Rebels short of a favorable field position.

Dye Rushing Success And Offensive Line Struggles

Joshua Dye led the Ole Miss ground game with 58 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, marking his highest workload of the season. Shekai Mills-Knight contributed 40 yards on eight carries before exiting the contest due to an injury. Both running backs played a significant role in an offense that otherwise struggled to generate consistent momentum throughout the game.

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Dye also served as a safety valve in the passing game, catching four passes for 29 yards. Mills-Knight added two receptions for nine yards before leaving. These two backs began the season behind three other rushers on the depth chart, making their increased production and effort notable achievements despite the team's overall offensive limitations.

The offensive line faced significant challenges, allowing two sacks on Chambliss and forcing him to navigate heavy pressure. Right guard Patrick Kutas was unavailable for the game, and center Brycen Sanders left with an injury. These setbacks exposed a lack of depth on the offensive line, which prevented Ole Miss from establishing a more robust pass protection scheme.

Rebel Defense Limits Oklahoma Passing Attack

The Ole Miss defense effectively stifled the Oklahoma passing game, holding quarterback John Mateer to 111 yards and zero touchdowns. Mateer struggled with accuracy and decision-making, particularly under the rainy conditions that plagued the game. Tight end Rocky Beers was the primary target for the Sooners, catching four passes for 39 yards.

Oklahoma's defensive line provided strong support by allowing less than four yards per carry. They recorded 1.5 sacks on Mateer, with Landon Barnes earning a full sack and Blake Purchase contributing a half-sack. Jonathan Maldonado and Will Echoles combined for a tackle for loss, while interior lineman Michai Boireau also recorded a tackle for loss to disrupt Oklahoma's rhythm.

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Linebacker Production And Team Consequences

Linebackers Tah'j Butler and Luke Ferrelli combined for 24 tackles, anchoring the Rebels' defensive effort. Butler specifically recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and served as the defensive leader, referred to as the green dot of the defense. Despite his strong individual performance, an injury to the main linebacker affected the overall cohesion of the defense.

The Rebels' defense played adequately but not well enough to secure a win. While they limited the Sooners' rushing and passing efficiencies, they could not stop critical plays in key moments. The combination of offensive inefficiencies and defensive misses resulted in a loss that highlights areas for improvement for the Ole Miss football program.

The game concluded with the Rebels falling short, leaving them to analyze their performance in both offensive and defensive units. The team must address the offensive line injuries and receiver drops to improve their chances in future matchups. The loss underscores the need for greater consistency from key playmakers like Chambliss and the receiving corps.