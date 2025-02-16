Ole Miss Falls to Mississippi State After Struggles on the Rebounds

Ole Miss suffers disappointing loss to Mississippi State, falling 68-62. Rebounding woes plague Rebels as Bulldogs secure 48 boards to Ole Miss' 36. Players and coach acknowledge potential complacency as a factor in their performance.

Ole Miss suffered a disappointing loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, falling 68-62 after failing to control the boards. The Bulldogs dominated the rebounding battle, securing 48 boards to Ole Miss ' 36, including 14 offensive rebounds that translated into 16 second-chance points. This lack of rebounding prowess proved to be a crucial factor in the Rebels' defeat.After the game, Ole Miss players admitted that complacency might have played a role in their performance.

Sean Pedulla, a starting guard for the Rebels, stated, 'I feel like since then, it's been on a steady decline. When you play a team that's playing for a lot right now and playing as competitive as they are, it's going to show like it did today.' He emphasized the Bulldogs' aggression and their determination to win, contrasting it with Ole Miss' seeming lack of effort. Head coach Chris Beard echoed these sentiments, stating, 'If complacency is a part of this, then we've got some guys that need to do some real soul searching. I mean, complacent for what? What have we done that allows us to be complacent?' He acknowledged the team's recent performance issues and called for introspection and a renewed sense of urgency. The Rebels, who had won three consecutive games before facing Mississippi State, will now look to bounce back against Vanderbilt next Saturday.





