Ole Miss Faces a Potentially Devastating Reality in the College Football Playoff Race

It's interesting how quickly things can turn upside down. In Oxford, the Rebels have gone from a key playoff contender to a squad looking from the outside in fo

Nov 7, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss reacts during the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It's interesting how quickly things can turn upside down.

In Oxford, the Rebels have gone from a key playoff contender to a squad looking from the outside in for the postseason picture in just a matter of weeks. With the secondnow released, Ole Miss has learned how badly the Georgia loss damaged its standing in the eyes of the selection committee.

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After being ranked No. 10 in the first rendition of the poll this season, the Rebels fell to No. 19 on Tuesday, leaving a difficult path to overcome with only three weeks remaining. Though it has been heavily scrutinized in the past few weeks and covered more negatively following an official announcement yesterday, Pete Golding's team would certainly be sleeping much easier if the 24-team playoff had been implemented this season.

In this season of ultimate national parity, it is still yet to be seen whether or not a three-loss team can still receive an at-large bid to the playoffs, and while Ole Miss could still squeak in by the skin of its teeth, in no way is a 42-7 loss to a contender a calming omen. With three games remaining for the Rebels, winning out is the first hill to climb should they want to play in meaningful games come December, though Ole Miss will need to start leaning on others to do it favors over these final three weekends of regular season play.

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Since the Texas loss, it has been said that Golding's squad had no room for error, and now more than ever, one misstep by the Rebels or a push from another playoff outsider could send Ole Miss to a bowl of days past. Dec 20, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss passes the ball during the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Should the Rebels look to be playing in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on December 18th, they will need the chaos scenario to enact in full force. Fans of other conferences often complain of the playoff selection committee's biases towards the SEC, and Ole Miss will really need this bias to work in their favor.

Given around a 37% chance to make the playoff according toNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

With how strange the 2026 season has become, there is a shot for two or even three 9-3 teams to move on to contention for a national title, so the Rebels need that bubble to shrink. Ole Miss fans need to root against other 3-loss programs heavily, as knocking off other programs on the wrong side of the cut line makes it much more likely for the Rebels to play in consecutive playoffs.

Two Big Ten giants who faced off this past Saturday, Oregon and Ohio State, can play instrumental roles in sweetening Ole Miss' pitch to the committee. Should either drop one more game, they will be eliminated from playoff contention. Oregon, coming in at No. 16 tonight, has the clearest path to a 9-win season, with Michigan and Michigan State ahead and a rivalry weekend showdown with Washington remaining.

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Ohio State, ranked No. 20 tonight, faces Northwestern, who have floated around the lower slots of the AP Top 25 all season, this weekend, before finishing with a trip to Nebraska and hosting "The Game" against Michigan on Nov. 28th. The Wolverines could play spoiler in the Big Ten and hero for the Rebels, as even with its spotty record, anything can happen for the blue-blood program. In the SEC, Ole Miss has a clearer case for a postseason push.

Barring a collapse of massive proportions from Kentucky, the two main enemies of the Rebels are teams they have already defeated. Lane Kiffin's LSU sits at 6-3 and No. 21 with a tough slate remaining, seeing the Tigers play at home against Texas, on the road at Tennessee and at Arkansas before the year comes to a close. Eli Drinkwitz's Missouri Tigers are also right on the cusp and could make a great case this weekend.

However, Missouri would need to become the second Tigers this year to defeat Georgia in Athens. Missouri came in at No. 22 tonight, but after South Carolina, on the heels of a four-game conference win streak, climbed to No. 17 tonight, ahead of the Rebels in the latest CFP poll. The Gamecocks now present a significant threat to the Rebels' dwindling at-large chances. Cooper Ferguson is a sophomore at the University of Mississippi pursuing a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications.

He is a staff writer for The Daily Mississippian, covering football and soccer while contributing sports coverage for the campus community. Outside of journalism, Cooper enjoys following sports, playing golf, weightlifting, and supporting Arsenal FC.