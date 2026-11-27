Chandler Leech guides Ole Miss past Mississippi State 38-13 in the Egg Bowl, securing a fourth straight win. Bothwell and Puckett also perform well as Rebels clinch regular season victory.

Ole Miss secured a decisive victory over Mississippi State in their annual rivalry matchup, closing out the regular season with a commanding performance that extended their winning streak to four games. The Rebels entered the contest with momentum following a strong showing against Wofford, while the Bulldogs were desperate to salvage bowl eligibility. The outcome left Ole Miss celebrating a significant rivalry triumph while Mississippi State watched their postseason hopes dwindle.

Rebels Dominate With Defensive Stops and Field Goals

Chandler Leech directed the Ole Miss offense with precision, starting the drive with key checks and finding Brandon Alexander for an early first down. A run by Dye and subsequent connections to Darius Fields kept the drive alive, though a dropped pass by Odom forced the team to settle for a 33-yard field goal. The defense responded immediately, with Echoles recording a tackle for loss and Bothwell securing another stop to set up a third-and-long situation for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs failed to convert, punting the ball back to the Rebels after Purchase batted down a pass. Perkins added a tackle for loss, and Franklin sacked Puckett on third down, forcing a punt following a pass interference penalty that had briefly helped Ole Miss.

Also read Arizona Rallies Past Ole Miss to Win Maui Invitational

Bulldogs Find Rhythm With Bothwell and Puckett Connection

Mississippi State began to find its footing in the second half, driven by the performance of Bothwell and Puckett. Bothwell rushed for first downs early, and Puckett connected with Ragins for seven yards. However, Ole Miss defense stifled the drive with a tackle for loss by Ferrelli to end the quarter. On a crucial third-and-six, Puckett found Magee for five yards but fell short of the first down. The Bulldogs struggled to maintain momentum, punting the ball back to Ole Miss after Puckett connected with Johnson for a first down and a 45-yard gain. Bothwell then broke loose for a 16-yard touchdown run, showcasing the Bulldog ground game despite the overall defensive struggles against opposing offenses.

Offensive Struggles Persist for Mississippi State Defense

Ole Miss continued to control the tempo with Dye gaining first downs and Chandler Leech rushing for nine yards, moving the Rebels inside the Bulldog 25-yard line. An end-around by Alexander for six yards was halted by a holding penalty, forcing a field goal attempt. Mississippi State responded with a drive of its own, featuring runs by Bothwell and a 16-yard pass to Johnson. A holding call gave the Bulldogs a first down, but the drive stalled after Puckett was sacked by Brown, leading to a field goal. Ole Miss nearly added to their lead when Chambliss connected with Smith for nine yards, setting up a 60-yard field goal attempt by Carneiro, which was missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chambliss and Dye Seal Victory in Second Half

Chandler Leech and the Ole Miss offense took control again in the second half, with Leech connecting with Alexander for a first down and Odom for another over the middle. After a sack, Leech found Alexander for yet another first down before connecting with Fields for a touchdown. The Mississippi State defense could not contain the Rebels, with Echoles splitting a double team to sack Puckett and force a punt. Leech found Reed for 22 yards and Cunningham for a first down, while a pass interference penalty and a nine-yard run by Dye positioned Ole Miss inside the five-yard line. Dye punched it in from close range to extend the lead. Later, Dye ran for 10 yards, Leech found Fields for 14 yards, and Leech rushed for 10 yards before finding Smith for a 21-yard touchdown.

Bulldog Attempts Fall Short Despite Strong Individual Plays

Mississippi State mounted a final offensive push but fell short as the Rebels held on for the victory. Puckett connected with Magee for 13 yards, and Bothwell rushed for 24 yards. Puckett found Johnson for 10 yards before running for 11 himself. Bothwell broke away for 17 yards on fourth down, but the drive ultimately stalled. Ole Miss defense remained resilient, with Dye opening a drive with a six-yard run before the Rebels punted. Mississippi State managed a first down after a penalty and a 13-yard catch by Johnson, but Blake Purchase intercepted the ball and returned it to the one-yard line. The Bulldogs drove to the West side before punting back. Dye ran for 10 yards, and Leech found Fields for 14 yards before Leech took it himself for 10 yards. Dye then scored from the one-yard line after the two-minute warning. Hill ran for seven and 12 yards, Puckett found Ragins for seven yards, and Gayten rushed for 11 yards in the final minutes, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.