No. 23 Ole Miss rallied past Mississippi State 41-17 in the Egg Bowl on November 27, 2026, driven by second-half dominance from quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

On Friday, November 27, 2026, the University of Mississippi defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 41-17 in the historic Egg Bowl rivalry contest held in Oxford, Mississippi. The victory allowed the No. 23 ranked Ole Miss Rebels to halt an upward trajectory from their beleaguered in-state rivals while securing crucial momentum heading into their upcoming postseason bowl game.

Second-Half Surge Defined The Game

Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was instrumental in turning the tide after a tight first half, throwing two touchdown passes and leading the offense through a dominant second-half performance. Running back Joshua Dye contributed significantly by scoring two rushing touchdowns, helping the Rebels outscore the Bulldogs 35-7 in the final period. The decisive momentum shift occurred when Blake Purchase returned an interception to the one-yard line, setting up Chambliss for a short touchdown run that broke the deadlock and signaled the beginning of Ole Miss's commanding lead.

Also read Three Questions Ole Miss Must Answer vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl

Chambliss And Dye Deliver Offensive Breakthroughs

Despite struggling to establish a consistent ground game earlier in the season due to an injury to starting running back Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss found its rhythm with Dye carrying the load. Dye finished the contest with 96 yards on 20 carries, proving essential in sustaining drives and converting key moments. Chambliss also connected with wide receiver Horatio Fields on a 6-yard pass to give the Rebels their first lead, 13-10, with 9 minutes and 53 seconds remaining in the third quarter. The offensive efficiency in the second half stood in stark contrast to the first, where Mississippi State had forced Chambliss into check-down routes and exploited defensive holding penalties.

Bulldogs Suffer Extensive Losing Streak

The defeat extended a difficult period for Mississippi State, who have not won a game against an FBS team since star quarterback Kamario Taylor suffered an injury against Alabama in Week 5. Even with the loss, the Bulldogs avoided falling entirely winless against FBS opponents thanks to four victories credited to Taylor before his injury. Mississippi State finished the season with a record of 5-7 and 2-7 in the SEC, missing bowl eligibility despite a strong finish that included a win over FCS Tennessee Tech. Quarterback Parker Billy Puckett attempted to spark the offense, connecting with running back Fluff Bothwell on a 12-yard touchdown pass, but the effort was insufficient to overcome the deficit.

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Coaches Reflect On Strategic Turning Points

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding praised his team's halftime adjustments, noting the significance of their 35-7 second-half run in a rivalry game. He emphasized the importance of beating their in-state rivals to build confidence for the bowl season. Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby acknowledged the critical nature of the interception return by Blake Purchase, describing it as the dagger that shifted momentum away from his squad. Lebby expressed frustration that his team failed to capitalize on opportunities, stating that while the plays were there, they ultimately shot themselves in the foot during the crucial moments of the first half.

Bowl Eligibility And Future Implications

The victory secures a bowl bid for Ole Miss, allowing the program to carry the positive energy of defeating a rival directly into their postseason preparations. For Mississippi State, the loss confirms a disappointing end to the season as they fail to reach the required seven wins for bowl eligibility. The result highlights the disparity in current form between the two programs, with Ole Miss demonstrating resilience and offensive depth while Mississippi State continues to grapple with the aftermath of key injuries to their quarterback position.