Discover the history and current market presence of Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, and Sharp, the oldest TV brands still available to US consumers in 2026.

While modern consumers frequently associate television innovation with brands like Samsung, LG, and Hisense, the foundation of the industry rests on much older entities that have survived decades of technological disruption. Among the various manufacturers currently operating, Sony stands out as a historical titan, having sold its first portable transistor television, the TV8-301, in 1960 at a retail price of $250. The current flagship offerings from Sony, such as the 85-inch BRAVIA 9, command a premium price point of $6,500, reflecting over six decades of engineering evolution.

The trajectory of the television industry began long before the digital age, with early manufacturers navigating the shift from bulky cathode-ray tubes to flat-panel displays. These pioneering companies had to adapt to survive the transition from black-and-white broadcasts to the high-definition standards expected today. The following analysis examines four of these legacy brands that remain accessible to American buyers despite significant shifts in their manufacturing and distribution strategies.

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Sony Television Brand Heritage and Pricing

Sony Corporation of America was established in 1960, marking the same year the parent company in Japan began distributing its first television set to consumers. The brand has maintained its relevance through its BRAVIA lineup, which currently starts at $300 for the 32-inch W830K Series. This extensive range allows consumers to access the brand at various price points, from budget-friendly entry-level models to high-end flagship units.

Consumers looking to purchase Sony televisions have multiple avenues for acquisition, including direct retail channels and numerous third-party sellers. The availability of these products through secondary markets often provides opportunities for buyers to find older models at reduced prices. However, purchasing from these alternative vendors requires careful review of return policies and warranty terms, as these services can be less comprehensive than those offered by major retailers.

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Panasonic Manufacturing Partnership with Skyworth

Panasonic introduced its first television sets in 1962, contributing significantly to the early adoption of color broadcasting ahead of the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. The company gained international acclaim for its plasma televisions, with models like the ZT60 setting new standards for color accuracy and black levels before the industry shifted toward OLED technology. Despite this rich history, Panasonic has altered its domestic manufacturing operations in recent years.

In the United States and Europe, the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of Panasonic televisions are now managed by Skyworth, a Chinese television manufacturer. While Skyworth operates its own brand of televisions in the US market, the Panasonic name remains active under a licensing agreement that leverages Panasonic's quality control standards. This partnership has effectively ended Panasonic's direct television manufacturing in North America while maintaining the brand's presence in consumer electronics stores.

Toshiba Retail Expansion and Audio Integration

Toshiba entered the television market in 1952 with the production of its first black-and-white sets, followed by its inaugural color receiver in 1960. Early distribution in the United States relied heavily on a partnership with Sears, which served as a primary sales channel for the brand. Over the subsequent decades, Toshiba expanded its retail footprint significantly, moving beyond department store exclusivity to broader market penetration.

As of 2026, Toshiba televisions are widely available through major online platforms like Amazon and physical retailers such as Best Buy, as well as various third-party shops. The brand continues to compete in the current market by offering competitively priced models that appeal to budget-conscious consumers. Additionally, Toshiba produces its own line of soundbars, allowing customers to enhance audio quality and potentially mix and match audio equipment with other brands.

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Sharp Subsidiary History and Aquos Branding

Sharp established its United States television presence in 1962 by launching its first sales subsidiary in New York City. During the mid-20th century, the brand focused on compact black-and-white televisions and transistor radios before later gaining prominence in the LED-LCD market. The Aquos and Quattron lines were once among the largest displays on retail floors, capturing significant consumer attention during the transition to flat-screen technology.

The legacy of these manufacturers illustrates the resilience required to survive in the consumer electronics sector. From Sony's early transistor sets to Panasonic's plasma innovations and Sharp's retail expansion, these companies have adapted to changing technologies while maintaining brand recognition. Their continued presence in the US market offers consumers a connection to the historical roots of modern television entertainment.