Oldest Red Blood Cells Found in 115-Million-Year-Old Aratasaurus Dinosaur Fossil

Researchers detect heme in a 115-million-year-old Aratasaurus fossil, providing strongest evidence yet of red blood cells in prehistoric specimens.

A team of international researchers has identified the most compelling evidence to date of red blood cells preserved within a fossil specimen. The study focuses on the remains of Aratasaurus, a theropod dinosaur that lived approximately 115 million years ago during the Early Cretaceous period.

Detection of Heme in Prehistoric Bone

The research team detected the presence of heme, the iron-containing component of hemoglobin, within the microscopic structures found in the dinosaur bone. Heme is the specific molecule responsible for carrying oxygen in the red blood cells of vertebrates. This chemical signature was found directly inside the oval-shaped microstructures, confirming they were likely biological cells rather than mineral artifacts or bacterial formations.

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Lead author Kliti Grice, an organic geochemist and John Curtin Distinguished Professor at Curtin University in Perth, Australia, stated that this is the first time heme has been detected in situ within a dinosaur fossil. The findings were published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, offering a significant leap in the field of paleontology and molecular archaeology.

Brazilian Site Preservation Conditions

The well-preserved Early Cretaceous bone was originally excavated in 2008 by paleontologists at the Mina Pedra Branca geological site. This location is situated in the municipality of Santana do Cariri in the state of Ceará, Brazil. The bone fragment was discovered within the Romualdo Formation, a geological layer renowned for its exceptionally preserved fossils from the Cretaceous era.

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The researchers believe that the unique burial environment played a critical role in the survival of these soft tissues. The geological area is characterized by stagnant waters that limited oxygen exposure, which in turn slowed the decomposition process of the remains buried in the sediment. This low-oxygen condition helped prevent the rapid breakdown of organic material, allowing microscopic structures to remain intact for over a hundred million years.

Multidisciplinary Analytical Approach

Previous studies dating back to the late 1990s have reported structures resembling red blood cells in dinosaur and other reptile fossils. However, the legitimacy of these findings has been fiercely debated within the scientific community due to the difficulty of distinguishing biological cells from other mineral formations. The current study distinguishes itself by combining multiple lines of evidence to support its conclusions.

The team utilized new microscopic imaging techniques and chemical analyses to examine the bone's vascular canals. These are microscopic tubes that carry blood vessels and nerve fibers. Within these canals, the authors found an abundance of oval-shaped microstructures. Along with heme, the analysis detected traces of manganese oxides, which are minerals that likely helped stabilize and preserve the cellular structures over geological time scales.

Implications for Future Paleobiology Research

According to the study, this discovery suggests that biological structures and molecules can survive the fossilization process far better than previously assumed. Kliti Grice emphasized that bones provide extensive information about anatomy, growth, locomotion, and evolution. However, the preservation of cellular and molecular data grants access to a different layer of biological information: the chemistry of the living animal and its tissues.

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The researchers note that it is currently too early to draw definitive conclusions about the physiology of Aratasaurus based on this single specimen. The immediate priority is to determine whether this extraordinary preservation is a rare anomaly or a common occurrence that has simply been overlooked in other fossil collections.

Grice and her colleagues plan to expand their research methodology to other fossils from different species, geological time periods, and environments. The goal is to assess how widespread this type of well-preserved molecular evidence might be across the fossil record. Future molecular clues could help scientists investigate how dinosaurs transported oxygen and how their tissues functioned compared to modern animals.