Researchers might have identified the oldest male orca ever recorded after testing for radioactive traces of atomic bombs in the teeth of whales stranded in Scotland.

Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsA photo of two orcas. Male orcas could be living longer off the Scottish coast, new research hints.

) that washed up over the years in Scotland, according to a recent study. Male orcas are thought to have a maximum lifespan of around 50 to 60 years.

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However, in the recent study, published Oct. 1 in the journalThe research team noted that the radiocarbon data doesn't provide a precise age. However, that doesn't mean the estimate is implausible. Maximum ages are notoriously difficult to measure in nature — researchers can't track every animal to see which individual lives longest in all species — and there isn't an extensive worldwide record of orca longevity.