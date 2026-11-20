Older adults who are religious or spiritual enjoy a better quality of life than those without faith in a higher power, a study of more than 5,000 people has found.

Older adults who are religious or spiritual enjoy a better quality of life than those without faith in a higher power, a study of more than 5,000 people has found.

Public health researchers at the University of Padua in Italy combined and analyzed data from 21 studies published across the world between 1992 and 2024 on religiosity, spirituality and religious or spiritual coping, and their link to life satisfaction and quality of life. The studies — of which 10 were conducted in Asia, seven in America, three in Europe and one in Africa — involved a total of 5,664 participants between the ages of 60 and 104.

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Of these, 1,561 were men and 2,503 were women, and the sex of a further 1,600 was not reported. The meta-analysis, published in the journal PLOS Aging and Health Thursday, found a “moderate positive correlation” between faith and quality of life and life satisfaction. The link was highest in Asia, followed by Africa and America, with the weakest correlation found in Europe.

Alessandra Buja, who co-authored the study alongside her colleague Sohail Akhtar, told CNN that this is probably because “there is more secularization in Europe. ” The most religious countries in the world are largely in the Middle East, South and Southeast Asia, sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center report.

More than 90% of adults in Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Kenya say religion is very important to them, compared with 38% of adults in the United States and 20% in the United Kingdom. Around the world, people aged 50 and above are more likely than younger adults to say they are religious, according to Pew, with 80% of older Americans and 98% of older Brazilians and Polish adults being religiously affiliated.

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The population of older people is growing across the globe, with the number of people aged 65 and older expected to reach 2.2 billion by the late 2070s, outnumbering the global child population, according to the United Nations. The researchers noted that, as well as mental wellbeing, faith “can provide social interaction, emotional support, and cognitive stimulation, which aids life satisfaction and even mortality.

” Given the demographic shift, integrating religion and spirituality “into geriatric care has the potential to provide benefit to older adults across the globe,” they said. Related article Cheerful older female friends talking in city It’s never too late: How older adults can restore optimal well-being, according to experts 5 min read “This meta-analysis once again points to the importance of spirituality and religiosity in providing resources for good quality of life in later life,” Paul Higgs, professor of the sociology of aging at University College London, who was not involved in the study, told CNN.

“It is interesting that this is strongest in Asia and Africa, continents where religion and spirituality are still important aspects of social and cultural life,” he continued. “As the study points out these factors become increasingly important as populations across the planet grow older and larger parts of people’s lives are spent in old age,” Higgs added. “These findings direct attention at the neglected positive aspects of spirituality and religion in providing meaning to individuals as they age.

” Reconsidering what it means to age well “My 92-year-old grandmother died just last week, so these findings feel particularly poignant for me,” Chine McDonald, director of Theos, a Christian religion and society think tank in the UK, who was not involved in the study, told CNN.

“My family is from the Igbo ethnic group in Nigeria, where there traditionally exists a strong emphasis on community, extended family and respect for elders. ” “Faith communities can provide friendship, practical support and a sense of belonging, particularly as people experience illness, bereavement and the challenges of aging,” as well as providing “a sense of meaning, purpose and hope, and a way of understanding suffering, mortality and what it is to be human.

” McDonald, who described the cultural differences in the research as “particularly interesting,” said the European finding suggests the relationship between religion and wellbeing was weaker in more individualistic and secular Western societies.

“That, however, doesn’t mean faith has nothing to offer these societies,” she added. “At a time when loneliness and social isolation are growing concerns, including in the global north, perhaps we need to reconsider what it means to age well. ” The World Health Organization made loneliness a global health priority in 2023 to address the “pressing health threat” of a global epidemic of loneliness.

People who lack social connection have a higher risk of dying early, with loneliness associated with poorer mental health, poor immune function, cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure, and a higher risk of stroke. That year, in a survey taken across 142 countries, 17% of older adults reported feeling lonely.

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However, the latest study found that spirituality had the edge over religiosity in regards to quality of life. While the researchers cannot explain why this is the case, since spirituality is more “private” and “not related to a social community,” its association with life quality probably comes from providing a “meaning of life” rather than social connection, Buja said.

For example, “when you are retired from work, if you have another meaning of life outside of work, you can maintain a good quality of life and life satisfaction,” she added. Related article A priest helped her see her drinking problem. Talks with Jesus kept her sober.

She’s not the only one 6 min read A study published in February found that people who had a spiritual belief or religious practice were less likely to have a harmful relationship with alcohol, drugs or cigarettes, and had more success recovering from addiction. A 2022 study found that African American adults who participate in frequent religious activities, or hold deeper spiritual beliefs, are more likely to score higher in indicators linked to good heart health than those who don’t have a religion.

This latest research found that faith had a greater positive link to quality of life than life satisfaction, which Buja said is likely because ‘quality of life’ includes other components of life such as physical health, social support, mental health and risky behavior. While a lot of studies and news articles focus on social determinants of health such as income, education and smoking, Buja said, “also religion could be a social determinant of health that should be studied and also evaluated in different contexts, in different countries.

” The correlation, however, does not mean faith creates better livelihoods, the researchers said. Assessing faith’s role in healthy aging was complicated by the diverse ways previous studies have looked at beliefs, they noted.

For example, religious support, private religious practice, daily spiritual experiences and intrinsic or extrinsic religiosity were among different measures for religiosity and spirituality. There are also “different religions in different places in the world,” Buja said, and even if the same religion is practiced by older adults in Africa, Europe and America, “the significance of religion and spirituality in their lives could be different.

” Due to the diversity of the studies they analyzed in location and religious expression, the researchers noted the results should be “interpreted with caution” and that more reliable results could come from further research “implementing standardized metrics. ”