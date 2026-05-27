Older Adults Are Confessing 'The Road Not Taken' In Their Lives That They Still Lie Awake At Night Thinking About

If anyone saw me crying in the coffee shop while writing this, mind your business.

"I was maybe 6-8 years old. My sis and I got into a fight, as siblings do. One of my angry shouts was 'at least I'm not adopted!

' I got a very good lesson on what makes a family, after some lessons from Pop's belt. We get along fine these days, but sometimes I wonder if she remembers that hurtful comment 40 years ago... I still do. 😓""This one surprises me, but… I wish I hadn’t done theatre in high school.

It was a miserable experience for me. The people were mean to me. Our theatre teacher yelled at me all the time. I only had one major role in four years, and I spent most of my time backstage or in the audience.

And I don’t think I really got much out of it either in terms of self-confidence or anything. I realized shortly after high school that I didn’t want to do it professionally, so what even was the point of it all? None of my theatre friends from high school are in my life now. I wasted so much time and energy that could have been spent doing literally anything else.

""Honestly, I should have played a sport and done debate. Both of those activities would have been better for me, both in terms of building my self-confidence and my physical health. I honestly mostly chose theatre cause it meant I wouldn’t be at home with my abusive stepfather as much. When you’re in rehearsals until 10 or 11 p.m. every night, there’s way less time for your stepfather to abuse you.

""I have an awful lot of regrets, but my most regretful times were my junior high and senior high school days. Looking back now, I wish my parents had paid closer attention to the classes I took and demanded that I excel and study. I had the brain but no motivation, which led me to drinking and goofing my way through. I barely graduated from high school.

I wasted one of the only free things in life, a better education!

""Taking school more seriously. I passed without studying, but I think about how I’d have done if I’d studied hard. Same for college, I had a boyfriend and didn’t take it seriously either. I wonder how different things would’ve been.

""I regret not having more dating experiences. I met my future wife very early and became very exclusive immediately. We both were denied a lot of growth due to our early commitment. If we could go back, I’d like to have that freedom and to let her do the same.

We’d likely have ended up together , but we both missed out on a full 'singles' experience.

""I regret getting married and having children so young. It was the way things went in my southern culture, but I missed out on so much. I adore my children and would always want them in my life. I just realized that I could have had more young adult fun and allowed myself to finish growing up before I had kids.

It just never seemed like an option at the time.

""I was the nerdy good girl, the quiet studious girl, the too shy to talk to boys girl, unkissed virgin up until age 38. Then had a mental and physical breakdown, tried to end my life, and thought—I ain't gonna go down virgin. Well... Turns out I like sex.

Currently hoeing around at age 43. So there is not THAT strict an age limit. But I do wish I had started younger, as I just do not have the same energy levels.

""I regret not being a better boyfriend for the adorable girl with Down syndrome whom I befriended in high school. I should have overcome my social anxieties for long enough to take her to prom, but I was deep into my own power trip at the time—all I could picture was the jerks I went to high school with setting up some scenario like in the—Anonymous, 60-plus, Delaware"All but one of my relationships were initiated by the lady.

Should have taken my chance with one in high school and a few in college; too afraid to ruin a great friendship? Rejection? Just that shy and inept? Probably a mix of everything.

""I regret all of the time, energy, and money I wasted on people who never truly cared enough to help me when my sister was sick and almost dying. Real friends don't abandon you when shite breaks bad.

""I wish I had come out of the closet earlier. So many wasted years living in fear of being outed.

""I regret not doing things out of fear. I held back on so many things because I thought that if I didn't do them perfectly the first time or do them right, I would be judged by other people. So I didn’t do them at all. It’s absolutely stupid because no one gives a shit.

""I regret not going to Russia. At the end of 2019, I saw St. Petersburg had a Visa Waiver—normally, I'd have to go to London and get biometrics taken and pay £100+. It was a bucket-list place, and I was considering it for spring 2020.

Then the world went insane, and I’m not sure I’ll get a chance any time soon.

""I hope you can see my city one day soon. St. Petersburg is worth the wait! I'm going back next summer for the first time in quite a while, and I'm really looking forward to it. Things are slowly getting back to normal there, although I miss the £40 Wizz Air flights from London .

""I had the chance to move to California and take an epic road trip to get there. I had a girlfriend/fiancée at the time and passed. I had all the money saved and had just gotten a promotion at work that I thought was gonna be my ticket to the next step in my life, and California wasn’t it.

My buddy went and stayed and started an epic business that I could have been part of, but I was scared and didn’t go. I broke up with that girl, quit that job, and moved forward in Ohio. I have a beautiful family, with two awesome daughters and a wife, who are the greatest things that have ever happened to me.

But I can’t help but wonder what would have happened had I moved and gotten out of my comfort zone. Not often, but some days it makes me sad, and I think about what could have been. But I also look back at photos on my phone and realize I’ve created a pretty great life here, and things have turned out pretty well.

""For me, being older, it’s all the 'last times,' but of course, I had no idea at the time. Like last time with a certain group all together, last time doing something, last conversation you had with someone, last time just being kids with all the other kids in the neighborhood, and all of those. You just never know, and the older you get, the more of those you have.

Like a big one for me these days is the last time or last day you didn’t have a cell phone. The last day I wasn’t always capable of being reached all the time. I miss the 'sorry, didn’t have a quarter or phone to call you back.

' So take that chance, do that thing, or don’t do that thing that will ruin your life, be happy, and don’t let petty crap bother you. The older you get, the quicker time goes 🥺"Now that we're all feeling a bit more vulnerable, do you have any regrets that you'd like to share?

Drop them in the comments or fill out this anonymous form:If you are concerned that a child is experiencing or may be in danger of abuse, you can call or text theDial 988 in the US to reach the





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