Old Town burglary spree: More than 10 businesses targeted along Wells Street

More than 10 businesses along Wells Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood were targeted in a string of burglaries and vandalism early Thursday morning.

More than 10 businesses along Wells Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood were targeted in a string of burglaries and vandalism early Thursday morning. More than 10 businesses along Wells Street in Old Town were burglarized or vandalized early Thursday morning, with some cash registers stolen.

Ald. Brian Hopkins said three suspects fled in a white SUV, and officers were ordered to end their pursuit on Lake Shore Drive under CPD policy. No arrests have been announced. Police plan to increase overnight patrols, while Hopkins is pushing for drones and GPS tracking technology to help catch suspects.

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More than 10 businesses along Wells Street in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood were targeted in a string of burglaries and vandalism early Thursday morning. The backstory: Ald. Brian Hopkins, who represents the 2nd Ward, said three men got out of a white Honda SUV and targeted businesses along the commercial corridor. Chicago police received six reports related to the incidents.

Thieves appear to have gotten away with some cash registers, according to police. Hopkins said officers responded and initially pursued the suspects but were later ordered to stop the chase on Lake Shore Drive under the department’s no-pursuit policy.

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"These are young teenagers that are doing this. There are a couple crews that are active right now and the one thing that we know they’re aware of is the policy that we can’t pursue them, so they think their chances of getting caught are zero. They have no fear and they’re very embolden by this.

To have the offenders in sight and have the patrol car following them to Lakeshore Drive and then to be ordered to stand down and let the criminals escape is just unconscionable. The damage is measured in the millions of dollars. This is a very expensive repair job for these businesses," Hopkins said.

The alderman is calling on the city to invest in technology, including drones and GPS tracking systems, that could help officers follow suspects without putting the public at risk during high-speed pursuits. Hopkins said business owners are already taking precautions by locking up, installing surveillance cameras and reporting crimes, but frustration is growing as break-ins continue along the corridor. Hopkins also said police will increase patrols in the neighborhood overnight.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to contact Area Three detectives. The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and 2nd Ward Ald. Brian Hopkins.