Old Movies That Hold Up Well in Terms of Pacing

A look at some old movies that are surprisingly fast-paced and easy to watch, despite being from different genres and released at different times. These films stand out for their ability to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, even if they are not as modern as some other films.

Trying to find fast-paced movies will often turn up movies that are a little more recent, in the overall scheme of things. Not every film, but the average film nowadays is going to be a little snappier and faster overall than, say, the average movie 60 years ago.

You can have a preference, and it's not like one approach is better than the other… more just the difference is there, and that's that. It has been acknowledged. Now, with older movies, there are some that are fast-paced. The ones below are all at least 60 years old, at the time of writing, and stand out nowadays for just how well-paced they are.

The newest film here came out in 1966, the oldest is from 1931, they're from various genres, and yet they're all united by how well they hold up in terms of pacing, and how surprisingly easy they are to watch, even if you're more used to how modern-day films move. One such film is 'Rope' (1948), a movie that is centered around a gimmick, but it's a great gimmick, and also one that's more than sound enough to sustain the film for the entirety of its runtime.

The runtime of 81 minutes passes by almost in real-time, with the premise involving two young men who try to get away with what they believe is the perfect murder. The murder happens right at the start, then they hide the body, and then they host a party for people who know their murder victim, challenging themselves as to whether they can keep that dead body hidden the whole time.

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, he finds every opportunity he can to make the whole thing exceptionally suspenseful, with the long takes that make up Rope (it's pretty much nothing but long takes, with less than a dozen cuts in the whole film) also ensuring it stays engaging and highly thrilling throughout. Another film that stands out is 'Some Like It Hot' (1959), which is probably the best Marilyn Monroe movie, and also potentially being the funniest film Billy Wilder ever directed.

With Some Like It Hot, the focus is pretty much entirely on delivering laughs, with the whole thing being remarkably farcical and just non-stop with all the jokes it's willing to throw at you. In lesser - but still fairly capable - hands, Some Like It Hot would merely feel like a comedy that was good for its time, but today, it can very much still be viewed/enjoyed as a flat-out great comedy.

'Seven Samurai' (1954) is another film that is hard to talk about without using hyperbole, as it was one of the first truly great action movies done on an epic scale, and still remains one of the best to this day. It's got a very straightforward story about assembling a team to take on a looming threat, preparing for an eventual battle, and then showcasing that battle as it plays out across much of the final act.

The whole thing is neatly divided into three compelling acts, with all the action holding up, and all the dramatic beats still being, you know, successfully dramatic and all. It's all effortlessly done, and though Seven Samurai is long, it flies by without ever feeling boring, being worth highlighting pacing-wise because of just how long it keeps things moving for.

'Casablanca' (1942) is another film that stands out, with one of the very best screenplays ever written, with the quality of that writing ensuring everything moves at a great clip, with the dialogue being immense and the number of memorable characters proving surprisingly high. The two main players, though, are ex-lovers who get reunited quite suddenly during World War II, but their lives have both changed quite a lot, and one of them has a challenging moral decision to make about his future.

And among all that romantic melodrama, Casablanca is also quite exciting as a World War II movie made while said war was being fought, and having a decent amount of genuinely good (and not distracting) humor, too. That it all builds to one of the best endings in movie history is, strangely enough, icing on the cake, because Casablanca could've completely tripped over itself in its final 10 minutes, and it would still be worth watching for the breathless and timelessly engaging 90-ish minutes that came before.

Finally, 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962) is another film that is exceptionally long, but the hours do indeed pass by faster than you might expect. It's a monumental film about T.E. Lawrence and what he did during the First World War, which ends up being a lot, even if most of the events of the movie only take place over about a year or so, which isn't exactly long by the standards of the epic genre.





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Old Movies Pacing Film History Movie Reviews

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

VIDEO — Georgia: 55-Year-Old Educator Arrested for Sexual Relationship with 16-Year-Old 'Boyfriend'A 55-year-old former high school educator in Roswell, Georgia, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Read more »

Love Island USA Shocker: 26-Year-Old Islander Reveals Sleeping with 52-Year-OldIn a recent episode of Love Island USA, contestant Gabriel, 26, disclosed a sexual encounter with a 52-year-old woman, stunning fellow Islanders and viewers. The revelation highlights the show's drama and unscripted moments.

Read more »

Seattle police arrest 13-year-old in Rainier Valley killing of 17-year-oldA 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood.

Read more »

13-year-old arrested after shooting 17-year-old family member in Seattle, police sayA 13-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly shot a 17-year-old boy, who was his family member, police said.

Read more »