Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts June weather across US

The publication has issued a long-range forecast predicting broad weather patterns across all regions of the U.S.

for June 2026, suggesting the month will see recurring thunderstorm periods across several regions, along with hot conditions for many in the United States.rather than predicting specific day‑to‑day conditions and divides the U.S. into zones, outlining whether temperatures and precipitation are expected to trend above or below historical averages.

Although not exact, these long-range predictions from the Almanac are widely followed as a general guide for planning around agriculture, travel, and energy demand at the start of summer. Here’s a regional overview of what conditions are likely to be like in the month ahead, according to the publication:June starts with cooler, stormy stretches with scattered thunderstorms, followed by a hotter window and then warm sunshine before late‑month rain returns.

The month ends with a temperature of 68 degrees Fahrenheit—two degrees above average. The pattern points to early- and mid‑month thunderstorms, a trend toward hotter conditions, then a late‑June stormy spell with a tropical storm threat in the southern part of the region, followed by a warm finish.

Early June looks hot with storms more common in the north but sunnier weather in the south, before a late‑month rainy period that includes a tropical depression threat and cooler conditions, ending warmer and sunnier. The outlook calls for hot conditions with spotty thunderstorm chances, then a milder, sunnier stretch, before late‑June scattered storms and a tropical storm threat toward the East with cooler conditions.

June begins with thunderstorms , shifts into a hot, sunnier period, then returns to scattered storms with a brief tropical storm threat late in the month before ending hotter and sunnier. The forecast keeps thunderstorms in the mix early, then turns hotter, then alternates sun and storms through mid‑June, before warm conditions dominate and June ends sunny and hot.

The month opens with storms, then hotter sunshine, followed by a stormier mid‑June, including a brief heavy‑rain split while the west trends sunnier, then late June turns sunny to stormy again with a cooler-to-warmer swing. Early June includes thunderstorms in the east and a tropical storm threat to the west, then turns hotter with sun and storms, with storm chances continuing through the end of the month.

June starts with storms and heavy downpours, then shifts to cooler, rainy periods mid‑month, warms again with thunderstorms and ends with sunshine and building heat. The Almanac’s June outlook features hot, stormy early periods, then a stretch of sun followed by thunderstorms, with additional storm chances later in the month while staying generally warm. June begins sunny and hot, flips to heavy thunderstorms and a cool-down, rebounds to hot sunshine, then keeps scattered storms around late month while staying warm.

The pattern calls for periodic storms early, then a hotter/sunnier push in the south, with additional storm chances mid‑month, and a hot, sunny finish. Early to mid‑June features showers in the north, while the south runs warmer and sunnier; late month brings more sun in the north and isolated storms in the south, with heat strongest in the south. June is dominated by sun and heat, including a very hot mid‑June stretch, with thunderstorm chances increasing later in the month.

June opens cool and wet, keeps scattered showers through mid‑month, then turns sunnier and warmer, before ending with isolated showers and cooling. The Almanac’s June outlook is consistently warm-to-hot, with hotter conditions building into mid‑month and continuing late, with the monthly precipitation forecast essentially near zero. June begins with showers, then a very warm spell, turns cooler with mixed showers, then shifts to rainy periods mid‑to‑late month before ending cool with showers.

The June outlook keeps showers recurring, with periods of scattered showers and warmer conditions in the east/central areas compared with milder conditions in the west, ending the month with more showers.





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