A dormant 2011 Bitcoin wallet moved $4.87 million, challenging a $250 billion lawsuit by Noah Doe plaintiffs seeking rights to lost early coins in New York.

A dormant Bitcoin wallet, inactive since February 2011, moved 75 BTC worth $4.87 million, directly challenging a $250 billion lawsuit filed in New York. The transaction occurred on November 17, undermining the claims of plaintiffs seeking legal title to early cryptocurrency addresses. This movement signals that the so-called lost coins may still be under the control of their original creators.

Transaction Mechanics and Wallet Details

The address 1ALpEWtXApR19hLXvcG8NfkPyGsUMhFPMS sent coins for the first time in block 976,209 on November 17. Originally funded on February 8, 2011, when Bitcoin traded at approximately $0.90, the wallet remained untouched for 15.8 years. The coins were transferred to an unknown address with a transaction fee of 399 satoshis, valued at roughly 26 cents. This move resulted in a paper gain exceeding 7,000,000% based on the current value of the asset.

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Plaintiffs Legal Strategy and Background

The wallet is labeled Noah Doe #3409 in onchain databases, identifying it as a Salomon Client Dusted account. It was listed as a defendant in the case ABC Company, XYZ Company, and Noah Doe v. John Does 1-39,069. The plaintiffs argue they found these dormant wallets, which hold about 3.8 million BTC, under New York's lost-and-found law. They valued each address at less than $10, claiming a one-year waiting period was sufficient for the original owners to reclaim them.

Dusting Campaign and Institutional Claims

The plaintiffs employed an algorithm to identify dormant addresses, saved the data to USB flash drives, and reported them to the New York Police Department. They served notice to owners through microtransactions with embedded messages, a practice known as dusting. This campaign is tied to Salomon Brothers Strategic Advisors. Galaxy Research analyst Will Owens attended recent hearings and noted that the judge appeared sympathetic to arguments against the plaintiffs' claims.

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Legal Defenses and Industry Opposition

Critics argue that Article 7-B of the Personal Property Law was designed for physical objects, not blockchain records where the finder does not hold private keys. The Bitcoin Policy Institute and The Digital Chamber have sought to intervene in the case. Galaxy Research head of research Alex Thorn stated that the law includes protection from Noah Doe-style dormancy attacks on legal ownership, emphasizing that technical access does not equate to legal possession.

Implications for Crypto Property Rights

The movement of these coins by Galaxy Research indicates that several other addresses from the same list have also moved coins in 2026. This development complicates the plaintiffs' request for the court to recognize the dormant addresses as their property. The case has faced multiple delays due to motions to dismiss and amicus curiae briefs. The outcome will significantly impact how lost cryptocurrency is defined and handled under existing property laws.