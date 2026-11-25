Prosecutors reveal a 14-year-old suspect accessed extremist TikTok videos and ISIS imagery days before stabbing two pupils at Kingsbury High School in London.

A 14-year-old boy currently standing trial at the Old Bailey is facing charges of attempted murder after prosecutors presented damning evidence linking his violent attack on two students at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, to days of consuming extremist online content.

Detainee evidence analysis conducted by Detective Constable Dennis Baker revealed that the suspect watched extremist material between 11pm and 4am on three separate nights leading up to the incident on February 10 this year.

Also read Teenager Stabs Two Pupils at Kingsbury High School in Terror Trial

The court heard that the teenager accessed specific videos glorifying violence and referencing infidels on the social media platform TikTok just before he carried out the stabbing rampage.

Investigators identified that the suspect watched clips featuring a gunfight in the popular children's game Roblox, which was captioned with references to infidels, a derogatory term for non-believers in Islamic extremism.

Further examination of the phone's history showed the boy watched a documentary at 4am titled I Joined ISIS on Roblox, a video published by a mainstream publisher on YouTube.

This digital consumption pattern suggests a deliberate immersion in terrorist propaganda before he decided to act on his stated extremist ideology.

The prosecution, led by Alison Morgan KC, outlined how the suspect's online activity was directly linked to his real-world actions and stated intentions.

The evening before the attack, the teen took a screenshot of a Quran passage that read: And when the sacred months have passed, then kill the polytheists wherever you find them and capture them and besiege them and sit in wait for them at every place of ambush.

He posted this screenshot as a comment on another TikTok video just one minute later, demonstrating a clear motivation rooted in extremist ideology according to prosecutors.

The boy reportedly stated his desire to kill non-believers and subsequently die as a martyr for his cause, viewing the attack as a religious duty rather than a criminal act.

During the incident, the suspect allegedly filmed the entire event on his mobile phone to document the attack for others.

In the immediate aftermath captured on the video, he could be heard stating: I wanna kill women, I wanna kill children.

He also declared: I will die for Allah. I will kill for Allah. I'm not a kid any more, I'm a soldier.

The incident occurred on February 10 this year at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London, where the suspect had recently been expelled due to behavioral concerns.

These behavioral concerns included comments sympathetic to the Taliban, which had been noted by school authorities prior to the violence.

Armed with a kitchen knife and a can of insect spray, the teenager entered a classroom while wearing his school uniform.

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Prosecutors stated that the boy targeted a victim he knew, standing behind him and stabbing him repeatedly during the chaotic scene.

The attacks included hits to the head, neck, and shoulder area as the suspect allegedly shouted Allahu Akbar to show others that he had committed a terrorist attack in the name of Allah.

As children screamed in panic, the suspect said: You wanna die fam, and observers noted he appeared to have a smirk on his face.

One witness described him as looking insane, while others reported that he high-fived a friend after the violence.

The suspect then moved into the playground and stabbed a second child at random during the rampage.

He was subsequently arrested at a mosque, where he told police officers that the incident felt like a dream.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to his age, denies all charges of attempting to murder two boys.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey, with jurors listening to recordings of the attack that caused the teen to weep repeatedly.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC emphasized that the attack was carried out as an act of terrorism in his school uniform.

The detailed digital evidence presented serves to establish the premeditated nature of the violence and the influence of online extremist communities.

The court is now evaluating the full extent of the suspect's mental state and ideological motivations against the physical evidence of the attacks.

Jurors were shown that the suspect took two still images from a clip displaying a Satanic symbol mixed with imagery of warfare, which he then shared on his own profile.

This case highlights the dangerous intersection of social media radicalization and violent crime among minors in the United Kingdom.

The defense is expected to argue against the characterization of the acts as terrorism as the legal proceedings move forward.

School staff and students in the Brent area continue to grapple with the trauma inflicted by this targeted act of violence.

Authorities have increased security measures at educational institutions across London following this high-profile case.

The outcome of the trial will likely influence future policies regarding digital monitoring and youth intervention programs.

Detective Constable Dennis Baker continues to provide expert testimony on the digital footprint left by the suspect.

The prosecution argues that the timing of the digital consumption was directly correlated with the planning of the attack.

The boy's age remains a central factor in how the justice system processes this case of attempted murder.

Legal experts are watching the case closely for precedents regarding digital evidence in juvenile terrorism cases.

The community in north-west London remains on edge as the trial proceedings unfold at the Old Bailey.

Victims of the attack have not been publicly identified to protect their privacy during the ongoing legal process.

The suspect's family has not issued a public statement regarding the charges brought against their son.

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Social media platforms are under scrutiny for the ease with which extremist content can be accessed by minors.

The case underscores the urgent need for better parental controls and educational programs on digital safety.

The prosecution has submitted hundreds of pages of digital evidence to the court for juror review.

This includes logs of video views, social media posts, and direct messages sent prior to the attack.

The defense team has requested access to certain encrypted data on the suspect's mobile device.

The Old Bailey is expected to hear closing arguments from both sides in the coming weeks.

The judge has instructed jurors to focus solely on the facts presented in court and ignore outside media coverage.

The case has drawn international attention from human rights organizations and digital safety advocates.

Experts warn that similar radicalization tactics may be used by other individuals online.

The trial serves as a stark reminder of the real-world consequences of online extremism.

The victims' families have expressed their desire for justice as the legal process continues.

The suspect's lawyer has hinted at a defense based on mental health considerations.

Psychological evaluations may be ordered by the court to determine the boy's state of mind at the time of the attack.

The case is being watched by law enforcement agencies across Europe for insights into youth radicalization.

The outcome will shape how future cases of online-induced violence are prosecuted in the UK.

The community support network for the affected school has been established to aid recovery.

The trial is expected to last several more weeks as both sides present their final cases.

The judge has cautioned the media against reporting sensitive details that could prejudice the trial.

The case highlights the complex challenges of addressing terrorism involving minors.

Digital forensics experts played a crucial role in reconstructing the timeline of the suspect's online activity.

The prosecution maintains that the boy acted alone and was not influenced by direct contact with known terrorist groups.

The defense may argue that the boy's actions were impulsive rather than premeditated.

The court has restricted the publication of any information that could identify the victims.

The case is being handled under strict reporting restrictions due to the suspect's age.

Legal observers note the rarity of a terrorism charge being brought against a 14-year-old in this manner.

The trial continues to unfold with significant public interest and media scrutiny.

The final verdict will determine the length of any custodial sentence imposed.

The case is a pivotal moment in the ongoing debate about youth and online radicalization.