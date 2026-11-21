Ola Jordan attends Hexed premiere as estranged husband James Jordan appears with Polina Mayer. Details on their split, alleged affair claims, and family reactions.

Ola Jordan appeared composed and smiling at the European premiere of Disney's Hexed on Saturday, marking her first public appearance since intense rumors regarding her estranged husband James Jordan surfaced. The former professional dancer attended the event at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, presenting a united front despite ongoing personal turmoil surrounding her 22-year marriage.

Public Appearance Amidst Family Turmoil

James Jordan, aged 48, has been the subject of widespread media speculation following reports that he introduced his new romantic interest to his sister. Kelly Morgan, James's sibling, was seen accompanying him on a night out with Polina Mayer, a glamorous Russian dancer, at the Shoreditch Hotel on Thursday. This gathering has been interpreted by insiders as a sign of familial approval for the couple's growing closeness, adding a layer of complexity to Ola's recent emotional struggles.

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Ola, who is 44 years old, chose to wear a chic black ensemble consisting of a miniskirt, matching cardigan, and knee-high boots for the premiere. She carried a black handbag and accessorized her look with evident style, projecting confidence as she navigated the red carpet. Her demeanor at the event stood in stark contrast to private accounts describing her as devastated by the breakdown of her marriage and the allegations of infidelity.

Allegations and Media Statements

Controversy surrounding James Jordan intensified when he appeared on The Jeremy Vine show, where he addressed rumors that he had cheated on Ola with Polina Mayer, who is 34 years old. During the interview, James maintained that no affair occurred prior to his separation from Ola in June. He stated that the narrative being pushed by the media was incorrect and claimed he had grown closer to Polina only after moving out of the marital home.

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James expressed frustration with the media coverage, noting that he had previously declined to comment on the split. He argued that it was unfair for one party to speak about their marriage without the other present. However, his public statements have done little to quell the anger felt by Ola, who reportedly felt betrayed by his attempt to control the public narrative while she was still processing the end of their relationship.

Personal Reactions and Co-Parenting Dynamics

Reports indicate that Ola was deeply upset after James spoke to the press, with sources describing her as heartbroken and in tears. One insider revealed that Ola could not believe James was disregarding their decades of history and was hurt that he was now dating Polina, a woman she had previously welcomed into their home. The emotional toll has been significant for Ola, who is now co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella, with her estranged husband.

The situation was further complicated by a phone call Ola received from Polina's husband, Jamie Cutler, who allegedly informed her of the alleged infidelity. This development contributed to Ola feeling that her world had imploded. Despite the private pain, James continues to manage his professional commitments, including his Legends of the Dancefloor 2026 Tour Vegas: After Hours show, which stars alongside Polina Mayer.

Future Implications and Next Steps

As Ola Jordan returns to the public eye, the focus remains on how she will navigate the next phase of her life. The premiere of Disney's Hexed serves as a significant moment of visibility, demonstrating her resilience in the face of personal adversity. While James Jordan moves forward with his new relationship and touring schedule, the legal and emotional resolutions regarding his marriage to Ola are still unfolding.

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Observers and fans alike are watching closely to see how the co-parenting arrangement between James and Ola will evolve. With Ella being six years old, maintaining a functional relationship is crucial. For now, Ola has chosen to focus on her work and public engagements, presenting a brave face despite the private storms brewing behind the scenes of her personal life.