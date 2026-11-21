Ola Jordan appeared in public for the first time since her estranged husband James Jordan introduced his new partner Polina Mayer to his sister amid affair claims.

Ola Jordan presented a composed and cheerful demeanor at the European premiere of Disney's film Hexed at London's Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Saturday. This public appearance marked the first time the former Strictly Come Dancing professional had been seen in person since intense media reports surfaced regarding her estranged husband James Jordan's new romantic involvement. The event served as a stark contrast to the private turmoil surrounding her twenty-two-year marriage, which officially ended in June of this year.

James Introduces Polina To Sister Kelly

James Jordan, aged forty-eight, was photographed on Thursday evening outside London's Shoreditch Hotel in the company of his sister, Kelly Morgan, and his new partner, Russian dancer Polina Mayer. The group was attending a screening event related to the Legends of the Dancefloor 2026 Tour Vegas After Hours show, a production in which James stars alongside Polina. This outing suggests that the Jordan family is aware of and seemingly accepting of the growing closeness between James and the thirty-four-year-old ballroom professional.

Also read James Jordan Introduces Polina Mayer to Sister Kelly

Ola Appears Unbothered At Premiere

Despite the recent headlines, Ola Jordan, aged forty-four, wore a black miniskirt paired with a matching cardigan and knee-high boots. She accessorized with a black handbag and maintained a smiling expression throughout the evening. This display of resilience comes shortly after reports indicated she was devastated by James's public statements regarding their separation. The juxtaposition of her glamorous public persona against the backdrop of her private heartbreak has drawn significant attention from fans and observers alike.

James Addresses Affair Claims On Air

The controversy intensified when James appeared on The Jeremy Vine Show to discuss the breakdown of his marriage. When asked about rumors that he was having an affair with Polina, James stated he did not know if the reports were true. He argued that it was difficult to conduct an affair while living separately, a point supported by co-star Brendan Cole during the broadcast. James insisted that the narrative being pushed by the press was incorrect and claimed he had simply grown closer to Polina since moving out in June.

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Ola Feels Betrayed By Narrative Control

Insiders close to Ola report that she feels deeply betrayed by James's actions and the way he is managing the public story. A source indicated that Ola is shocked by his bluntness and feels he is disregarding her feelings after decades of partnership. She reportedly spent the day in tears after his television appearance, feeling that James is parading his new romance and trying to control the narrative surrounding their split. This sentiment was heightened when Polina's husband, Jamie Cutler, allegedly contacted Ola to inform her of the alleged infidelity.

Co-Parenting Ella Continues Amidst Chaos

Amidst the emotional turmoil and public scrutiny, Ola and James remain focused on co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella. The couple had previously agreed not to discuss their marriage in the media unless both were present. James previously criticized Ola for doing a magazine interview, calling it unfair for only one party to speak. However, his recent decision to go on air has complicated the situation, leaving Ola to navigate her grief while maintaining a public facade for their child's sake.