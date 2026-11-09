Ola Jordan Breaks Silence on James Jordan Affair with Polina Mayer After Emotional London Sighting

Former Strictly star Ola Jordan opens up about her shock and devastation after estranged husband James Jordan was accused of having an affair with dancer Polina Mayer. The couple separated in June after 22 years of marriage.

Ola Jordan has publicly addressed the allegations of infidelity involving her estranged husband, James Jordan, describing herself as utterly devastated after receiving a phone call from the husband of the woman accused of having an affair with him. The 44-year-old dancer was seen looking visibly downcast while leaving a dance class in London on a Friday morning, wearing leggings and a padded jacket.

Jordan admitted that her world had imploded after learning of the alleged romantic involvement between James and Polina Mayer. The emotional revelation came after she had kept a low profile, breaking her silence only to confirm that her worst fears regarding the status of her marriage had been tragically confirmed.

Also read Ola Jordan Confronts James After Infidelity Claims from Polina Mayer's Husband

The sequence of events leading to this public revelation began in June when James and Ola separated after 22 years of marriage. Reports emerged last week indicating that James had engaged in a romantic relationship with Polina Mayer, a 34-year-old professional dancer and teacher at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull. The situation escalated when Jamie Cutler, Polina's husband and a professional dancer in Belgium's version of Dancing With The Stars, contacted Ola directly.

Cutler informed Ola that he was filing for divorce and claimed that Polina and James were sleeping together. Ola described the moment she received this call as traumatic, stating she felt like her whole world was imploding as he spoke. An insider close to Ola claimed she was stunned to receive such a call from Polina's husband, noting that Jamie told her she deserved to know what had been going on.

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James Jordan, 48, has firmly denied that his relationship with Polina began before his split from Ola. A spokesman for James told the Daily Mail that James and Polina had only grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners. This statement directly contradicts the claims made by Jamie Cutler and insiders close to Ola.

Those close to James insist that the romance started only after both couples had ended their long-term partnerships. James has maintained that despite the difficulties, he remains committed to co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella. He told HELLO! magazine that they are focused on looking after Ella's best interests and ensuring her happiness.

Ola Jordan broke her silence over the weekend to express her profound heartbreak and sense of loss. She stated that she had not just lost her husband but also her best friend and business partner. Jordan explained that the decision to separate was not hers and came as a shock after 26 years together.

She described the experience as traumatic and difficult to describe, noting that such issues often build up over time in ways that are not straightforward. Jordan shared that she has cried frequently and finds it hard to move forward, feeling rejected and alone after two decades of partnership. She noted that acceptance is the hardest part of the process and that she feels like a failure.

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Despite the emotional turmoil, both Ola and James have emphasized their commitment to raising their daughter, Ella, together. However, Ola confessed that she has no clue what the future holds for her, calling it a scary place. The couple initially met in Blackpool as dance partners before their professional relationship developed into romance, eventually becoming well-known professionals on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ola is now trying to navigate this new reality one day at a time while dealing with the aftermath of the separation and the public allegations. She emphasized that the most challenging aspect has been coming to terms with the fact that someone she had been with for 26 years has left her. She stated she would not wish the experience on her worst enemy, highlighting the deep personal toll the separation has taken on her life.