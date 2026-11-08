Ola Jordan Responds to James Affair Claims Amidst Complex Separation

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Ola Jordan addresses allegations of her husband James' affair with Polina Mayer, detailing her devastation and the couple's co-parenting commitment.

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ola Jordan has publicly addressed serious allegations concerning the end of her twenty-two-year marriage to husband James Jordan. The 44-year-old dancer confirmed that her deepest fears regarding her husband's fidelity were realized, leaving her feeling utterly devastated by the revelations. Jordan separated from James in June after more than two decades of partnership, and the pair are currently navigating the complexities of co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella.

Allegations and Initial Shock

Recent reports indicated that James, aged 48, had allegedly engaged in an affair with Polina Mayer, a 34-year-old Russian professional dancer. The situation escalated when Ola received a direct phone call from Jamie Cutler, Polina's husband and a professional dancer based in Belgium. Cutler reportedly informed Ola that he was filing for divorce from Polina, alleging that she had been sleeping with James.

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Ola described the moment as traumatic, stating that her world felt as though it had imploded upon receiving the news. She expressed that the shock was profound, noting that the betrayal came as a sudden and devastating blow to her personal stability. The professional dancer shared that she felt completely rejected and alone during this period of intense emotional turmoil.

James and Polina Defend Relationship Timeline

In response to the mounting claims, James Jordan has maintained that his relationship with Polina Mayer did not begin prior to his separation from Ola. A spokesperson for James stated that both he and Polina had recently separated from their respective partners, which led to their growing closeness in the weeks following those splits.

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James emphasized that despite the difficult personal circumstances, he and Ola remain committed to co-parenting their daughter Ella. He asserted that their primary focus is ensuring Ella's happiness and best interests are protected throughout this transition. This stance contrasts with the narrative presented by those alleging the affair started while the marriages were still intact.

Impact on Co-Parents and Professional Ties

The alleged affair has significant implications for the professional dynamics within The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. James, Polina, Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite are featured performers on this tour. Polina frequently rotates in as James' dance partner during rehearsals and performances, making their professional and personal entanglement highly visible to the public.

Jamie Cutler, who performs in the Belgian version of Dancing With The Stars, claimed to have acted out of principle by informing Ola of the alleged infidelity. Insiders suggest that Cutler believed Ola deserved to know the truth, describing her reaction as one of total shock. The source indicated that Ola confronted James with these claims, seeking the truth about the nature of his relationship with Polina.

Ola Jordan's Emotional Aftermath and Future Outlook

Ola Jordan has spoken candidly about the emotional difficulty of accepting the end of her marriage. She described the separation as a traumatic event that felt like the beginning of the end for their partnership. The former star admitted to crying frequently and finding it incredibly hard to move forward or make sense of the situation.

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Despite the pain, Jordan is attempting to navigate her future one day at a time. She acknowledged the uncertainty of what lies ahead, describing it as a scary place to be. However, she remains determined to cope with the loss of not just her husband, but also her best friend and business partner. The situation highlights the complex emotional landscape faced by public figures during private crises.