Ola Jordan Regrets Quitting Strictly After Split From James Amid Affair Claims

Ola Jordan opens up about leaving Strictly Come Dancing and her separation from James Jordan, revealing regrets and new support from former colleagues.

Ola Jordan has publicly expressed regret over her departure from Strictly Come Dancing, describing her exit from the BBC program as a deeply sad period in her life. The professional dancer, aged 44, left the hit show in 2015 after nearly a decade of service, a move reportedly triggered by a fallout surrounding the dismissal of her husband, James Jordan, the previous year.

Emotional Reflections on Leaving the BBC Show

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, the 44-year-old star revealed that stepping away from the show was a difficult transition she now wishes she could have handled differently. She explained that returning to work helped her navigate tumultuous personal times, noting that it brought back many happy memories. Jordan stated that it felt good to reconnect with the team after such a long hiatus from the BBC.

Also read Ola Jordan Confronts James After Infidelity Claims from Polina Mayer's Husband

She emphasized the importance of moving forward despite the nostalgia. Jordan admitted that looking back is difficult but insisted that she must continue ahead. This sentiment comes as she navigates the aftermath of her personal life changes, including a recent television appearance on It Takes Two last month that marked a significant milestone since her separation.

Support from Former Colleagues and Professional Ties

In a display of solidarity, several former Strictly Come Dancing professionals have reached out to offer support during her separation. Jordan described these contacts as unexpected but deeply appreciated. She noted that former dance partners and several female professionals have checked in on her, providing a sense of community during a challenging transition.

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Although she danced professionally with James Jordan for her entire career, starting when she was just 17, she acknowledged the difficulty of finding a new partner. Despite this, she remains active in the dance community, giving lessons and continuing to perform. She also hinted that she would not rule out a return to the show, potentially as a judge, if the opportunity arose.

Personal Turmoil Amid Infidelity Allegations

Her world reportedly imploded this week when Jamie Cutler, the dancer husband of Polina Mayer, contacted Ola to reveal allegations of an affair between her ex-husband James and the glamorous Russian dancer. Polina Mayer, 34, is a professional champion dancer and teaches at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull, West Midlands. She frequently partners with James during their Legends in Vegas tour.

Jordan described receiving the call from Jamie, 37, as shocking. The source indicated that Jamie felt Ola deserved to know the truth about Polina and James sleeping together. Ola was reportedly stunned and devastated by the news, feeling as though her entire life was crumbling as she listened to the revelations.

Confrontation and Conflicting Narratives

Following the call, Ola confronted James Jordan, 48, demanding the truth about the allegations. Reports suggest that James downplayed the claims and attempted to dismiss Ola's concerns. Ola remained unsettled by his response, with insiders describing her head as spinning due to the emotional weight of losing her husband, best friend, and business partner simultaneously.

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However, representatives for James insist that his relationship with Polina only began in recent weeks after both parties separated from their respective partners. James has denied that the romance predated his split from Ola. The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for all parties involved for further comment on these conflicting accounts.