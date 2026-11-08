Ola Jordan Regrets Leaving Strictly Come Dancing Amid Split From James Jordan

Professional dancer Ola Jordan reveals she regrets quitting Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, citing the show as a sad loss, while navigating her separation from ex-husband James Jordan.

Ola Jordan has admitted she regrets her departure from Strictly Come Dancing, describing the decision to leave the BBC program as a profoundly sad chapter in her life. The 44-year-old professional dancer exited the hit series in 2015 following nearly a decade of participation and a reported fallout surrounding the dismissal of her then-husband, James Jordan, the previous year.

Regret Over Departure From BBC Show

Ola Jordan explicitly stated that moving away from the Strictly Come Dancing franchise was a loss she now laments. After a recent appearance on the companion program It Takes Two, she noted that reconnecting with the production team brought back happy memories and felt good despite the long hiatus. She emphasized that while she must look forward, the decision to quit was not one she made lightly.

Also read Ola Jordan Confronts James After Infidelity Claims from Polina Mayer's Husband

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine, Ola Jordan opened up about the emotional impact of leaving the show. She explained that the transition away from the BBC environment was difficult and has led to feelings of regret regarding how she ended her tenure on the dance floor. The professional dancer clarified that she cannot dwell on the past, even though the separation from the program remains a poignant memory.

Support From Former Colleagues

Ola Jordan revealed that several former colleagues from Strictly Come Dancing have reached out to offer support during her personal turmoil. She described the unexpected contact from old friends as a pleasant surprise and a significant source of comfort. The professional dancer noted that both former dance partners and female professionals on the show have checked in on her well-being.

Advertisement

This wave of support comes as Ola Jordan navigates the complexities of her separation from James Jordan, who she described as her best friend and business partner. The emotional toll of losing such central figures in her life simultaneously has been significant, yet the outreach from her Strictly community has provided a vital connection to her professional roots.

Allegations Involving Polina Mayer

Reports indicate that Ola Jordan's world felt as though it imploded when she received a call from Jamie Cutler, the husband of Russian dancer Polina Mayer. Jamie Cutler, a professional dancer based in Belgium, reportedly informed Ola Jordan that James Jordan and Polina Mayer were sleeping together. This revelation came as Polina Mayer was filing for divorce from Jamie Cutler.

Ola Jordan confronted James Jordan regarding these claims, seeking the truth about the alleged affair. While a spokesman for James Jordan insisted their relationship began only after their respective separations, Ola Jordan expressed devastation. The professional dancer stated that James Jordan played down the allegations and tried to dismiss her concerns, leaving her head spinning and completely devastated by the situation.

Future Prospects And Dance Career

Despite the personal challenges, Ola Jordan has not ruled out a potential return to Strictly Come Dancing in a different capacity. Although she believes she may be too old to return as a professional dancer, she indicated she would consider accepting an offer to become a judge on the show. She continues to give dance lessons and practices herself, acknowledging the difficulty of finding a new partner after dancing exclusively with James Jordan since age 17.

Advertisement

James Jordan, 48, and Polina Mayer, 34, have been seen frequently in dance videos and rehearsal footage for their The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. The tour features other prominent dancers including Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, and Vincent Simone, with Polina Mayer often rotating in as a partner. Ola Jordan's recent television appearance marks a milestone in her journey to move forward, even as she processes the end of her 22-year marriage.