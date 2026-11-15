Ola Jordan Reacts to James Separation After His TV Interview Denying Affair

Ola Jordan expresses devastation after estranged husband James took to The Jeremy Vine show to deny allegations of an affair with dancer Polina Mayer, leaving Ola feeling betrayed and isolated.

Ola Jordan has reportedly experienced severe emotional distress following a phone confrontation with her estranged husband, James Jordan, after he appeared on national television to address allegations of infidelity. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 48, participated in a broadcast on The Jeremy Vine show on Friday to publicly deny claims that he had cheated on Ola with Russian ballroom dancer Polina Mayer.

Ola Jordan, 44, reportedly engaged in a heated argument with James following his television appearance, feeling that his public statements were a calculated attempt to control the narrative surrounding their separation. Insiders indicate that Ola spent the subsequent day in tears, describing her state as devastated and betrayed by what she perceives as James's blunt disregard for her feelings and the history of their decades-long marriage.

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James Denies Affair Claims on Television

James Jordan broke his silence on the allegations during his Friday interview, insisting that his relationship with Polina Mayer did not begin prior to his split from Ola. When host Jeremy Vine asked about reports that an affair had occurred and that Mayer's husband had contacted Ola to reveal the infidelity, James responded that he was unaware of the truth but rejected the prevailing media narrative.

During the discussion, fellow dancer Brendan Cole interjected to note the difficulty of conducting an affair while living separately, to which James agreed that the story being pushed by the press was incorrect. He explained that he had not spoken out earlier because he believed it was unfair to discuss their marriage without Ola being present, though he acknowledged that remaining silent made him appear guilty.

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James stated that he and Polina Mayer had grown closer in the weeks following his move out in June, describing the situation as a lose-lose scenario where speaking out made him seem defensive. He indicated that he planned to release a formal statement at a later time to clarify the details, suggesting that the short duration of the TV segment was insufficient to fully explain the complexities of his personal life.

Ola Jordan Shares Emotional Toll of Separation

Earlier in the week, Ola Jordan broke her own silence on the matter, revealing that her worst fears had been confirmed when Polina's husband, professional dancer Jamie Cutler, called her to disclose the alleged infidelity. Ola described receiving that call as the moment her world imploded, leaving her utterly devastated by the confirmation of her suspicions regarding her husband's actions.

Ola Jordan has described the separation as traumatic, noting that James moved out in June, two months before they publicly announced their split. She emphasized that the separation was not her decision and expressed the profound shock of losing not only her husband but also her best friend and business partner simultaneously after 26 years together.

The emotional impact on Ola Jordan has been significant, with sources noting that she feels James is parading his new romance around, which she finds particularly hurtful given that she had previously welcomed Polina into their home and supported their professional dance partnership. She admitted to struggling to move forward, describing herself as still raw and finding it difficult to navigate a future with no clear direction.

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Custody and Co-Parenting Arrangements Continue

Despite the intense public dispute and emotional turmoil, James Jordan and Ola Jordan have continued to co-parent their six-year-old daughter, Ella. The couple separated in June after 22 years of marriage, and while their romantic relationship has ended in acrimony, their responsibilities as parents remain a shared priority.

James Jordan and Polina Mayer have appeared together in numerous dance videos on social media platforms, particularly during rehearsals for their joint tour, The Legends in Vegas: After Hours. These public displays have contributed to the sense that James is prioritizing his new professional and personal alliance over the sensitivity required during his ongoing separation from Ola.

As the situation develops, Ola Jordan remains focused on navigating her daily life one day at a time, acknowledging the scary uncertainty of her future. The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for both James Jordan and Ola Jordan to seek further comment on the ongoing public dispute and its impact on the family.