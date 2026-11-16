Ola Jordan appears heartbroken in Kent following reports of a phone argument with estranged husband James Campbell-Meyer regarding his new relationship with dancer Polina Mayer.

Ola Jordan looked visibly distressed and stony-faced as she stepped out in Kent, appearing glum in a padded black coat and huge sunglasses. The former professional dancer, 44, was reportedly in the midst of a heated phone argument with her estranged husband, James Campbell-Meyer, over his new romance with Russian dancer Polina Mayer. Jordan appeared downcast and make-up free during the solo outing, with insiders confirming she is devastated by the recent media coverage of her private life.

Public Disclosure Sparks Private Conflict

The public tension escalated after Campbell-Meyer, 48, appeared on The Jeremy Vine show on Friday to break his silence on allegations that he had cheated on Jordan with Mayer, 34. During the interview, the former Strictly professional dancer addressed the split and the claims directly, stating that he had not had an affair but had grown closer to Mayer since moving out in June. Jordan is said to have argued with him on the phone immediately following his television appearance, feeling betrayed by what she perceives as an attempt to control the narrative surrounding their separation.

Also read Ola Jordan Reacts to James Separation After His TV Interview Denying Affair

Allegations And Denials From Both Parties

Reports emerged last week suggesting that Campbell-Meyer had an affair with Mayer, a claim that sent shockwaves through the dance community. The situation intensified when Polina Mayer's husband, Jamie Cutler, reportedly called Jordan to inform her of the alleged infidelity. In response, Campbell-Meyer insisted that his relationship with Mayer did not begin before his split from Jordan. He told Jeremy Vine that the narrative being pushed is incorrect, explaining that it is a lose-lose situation whether he speaks out or remains silent. He also noted that he did not consider it unfair for only one party to discuss their marriage, yet he maintained his innocence regarding an affair prior to the separation.

Jordan Describes Personal And Professional Loss

Ola Jordan has described her current state as utterly devastated, having lost her husband, best friend, and business partner simultaneously. She revealed in an interview with HELLO! magazine that she has no clue what the future holds, describing the experience as traumatic and scary. Although they had announced their separation in June after 22 years of marriage and co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella, Jordan stated that the news came as a shock and was not her decision. She emphasized that relationships often build up over time in complex ways that are not straightforward, leaving her struggling to navigate the aftermath of the split.

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Campbell-Meyer Defends Relationship Timeline

James Campbell-Meyer has been firm in his defense, telling reporters that he and Mayer have only grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners. He acknowledged the pressure of the press but insisted on clarifying the timeline of events. He mentioned that he would eventually put out a statement to explain the full context, suggesting that the television format was insufficient for such a detailed explanation. Despite his claims, Jordan remains hurt by his public stance and his apparent disregard for her feelings during this difficult period.

Impact On The Strictly Come Dancing Community

The dispute has drawn significant attention from the Strictly Come Dancing community, where Jordan and Campbell-Meyer first met in Blackpool as dance partners. Their professional relationship eventually developed into a romance that led to fame on the popular dance competition show. The public nature of their fallout has left many in the industry watching closely as both parties attempt to manage their personal narratives. While the Daily Mail contacted representatives for both Jordan and Campbell-Meyer for comment, the situation remains volatile, with Jordan reportedly spending the day in tears after her husband's media appearance.