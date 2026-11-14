Ola Jordan Devastated After Husband James Denies Affair on TV

Ola Jordan is devastated after estranged husband James broke silence on The Jeremy Vine show to deny an affair with Polina Mayer, sparking a fierce phone row.

Ola Jordan is reportedly in deep emotional distress following a heated telephone confrontation with her estranged husband, James Jordan, after he appeared on The Jeremy Vine show. The former professional dancer, 48, used a recent television interview to publicly deny allegations that he had been unfaithful to Ola, 44, with Russian ballroom star Polina Mayer. Insiders claim the dancer felt betrayed by her husband's blunt approach, leaving her devastated and in tears after the broadcast.

James Jordan Denies Allegations on Air

James Jordan appeared on The Jeremy Vine show on Friday to address rumors surrounding his separation from Ola after 22 years of marriage. When host Jeremy Vine asked about reports that James had an affair with Polina Mayer and that the Russian dancer's husband had contacted Ola, James offered a nuanced denial. He stated, "Apparently so, I don't know if that's true or not," while co-host Brendan Cole pointed out the difficulty of conducting an affair after moving out of the family home. James insisted that the narrative being pushed by the media was incorrect and that no affair occurred.

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Conflict Over Public Narrative Control

Insiders reveal that Ola Jordan was furious that James decided to speak publicly about their private marital issues without her present. She felt he was attempting to control the story and disregarding her feelings during this fragile time. A source noted that Ola considers his public stance unfair, stating that if he speaks, she should be there too. She is particularly hurt that he is now "parading his new romance around" rather than protecting their family's privacy, especially after she had welcomed Polina into their home and supported their professional dance partnership.

Polina Mayer and James Relationship Details

James clarified that his relationship with Polina developed after he moved out in June, not before the separation. He explained to the audience that he felt trapped between appearing guilty by staying silent or defensive by speaking out. He promised to release a formal statement at a later date to clarify the situation fully. James emphasized that he had simply grown closer to Polina in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners, denying any romantic involvement prior to the split from Ola.

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Ola Jordan's Emotional Response to Split

James Jordan's public comments come shortly after Ola Jordan broke her own silence regarding the allegations. In previous interviews, she described feeling "utterly devastated" as her worst fears were confirmed. She shared that the separation was traumatic, noting that James moved out two months before their public statement. She described the experience as losing her husband, best friend, and business partner all at once, leaving her feeling raw and unable to move forward.

Ongoing Co-Parenting and Future Uncertainty

The couple separated in June and have been co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella, during this period. Ola expressed uncertainty about her future, stating in an interview with HELLO! magazine that she is navigating the situation one day at a time. She described the betrayal as something she would not wish on her worst enemy, emphasizing the depth of her trauma. James has yet to issue the full statement he promised on The Jeremy Vine show, leaving the public and their family in a state of continued uncertainty.