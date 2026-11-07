Ola Jordan Confronts James After Infidelity Claims from Polina Mayer's Husband

Ola Jordan was stunned when Polina Mayer's husband reported an alleged affair between his wife and James. The strict truth behind the family drama of the former Strictly Come Dancing stars.

Ola Jordan confronted her estranged husband James over serious allegations that he was having an affair with Polina Mayer, a glamorous Russian dancer and professional competitor. The former Strictly Come Dancing star claimed her world imploded after receiving an unexpected call from Polina's husband, Jamie Cutler, who informed her of the suspected infidelity. James, 48, has reportedly insisted that his relationship with Polina, 34, did not begin before his split from Ola in August, after 22 years of marriage.

The Infidelity Call and Immediate Reaction

Jamie Cutler, 37, a professional dancer known for his work on the Belgian version of Dancing With The Stars, allegedly contacted Ola out of the blue last week to tell her he was filing for divorce from Polina. An insider close to Ola, 44, revealed to The Sun that Jamie stated Polina and James were sleeping together and believed his wife had cheated on him with James. The source described Ola as stunned and devastated, noting that she felt her whole world was imploding as she listened to the shocking revelation over the phone.

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James and Polina's Professional Dance Partnership

Polina Mayer is a professional champion dancer who also serves as a dance teacher at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull. She and James, 48, have appeared in many dance videos together on social media, particularly during rehearsals for their joint tour, The Legends in Vegas: After Hours. This tour features prominent dancers Brendan Cole, James, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite. Polina often rotates in as James's dance partner for performances and promotional content, maintaining a highly visible professional relationship that has drawn public attention following the marital turmoil.

Conflicting Accounts of the Relationship Timeline

While Ola confronted James about Jamie's claims and demanded the truth, James reportedly played down the accusations and tried to dismiss them. However, those close to James maintain that his romance with Polina only began after their respective separations from Ola and Jamie. A spokesperson for James confirmed to the Sun on Sunday that James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their partners, directly contradicting the implication that the affair preceded the divorces.

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Previous Signs of Marital Distress and Public Statements

Before these latest allegations surfaced, Ola had strongly hinted at difficulties in her 22-year marriage to James. Last month, she posted several pointed clips about cheating on her Instagram stories, including videos questioning why anyone would cheat when they could just leave. One clip described a cheating man as a pathological liar and manipulator, while another suggested that cheaters are emotionally underdeveloped and addicted to external validation. These posts followed a trial separation and the couple's public confirmation in August that they had decided to end their marriage.

Family History and Co-parenting Priorities

Ola and James met in Blackpool and were initially dance partners before their professional relationship developed into romance. They started dating in 1999, married in 2003, and welcomed their daughter Ella via IVF in February 2020 following a three-year fertility battle. When announcing their separation, the pair released a joint statement emphasizing that their main priority was co-parenting their six-year-old daughter. James also spoke openly about his mental health struggles, stating he had been in a poor place for quite some time and needed time to focus on his health for himself and Ella.