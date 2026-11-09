Ola Jordan Accuses James Murray of Affair with Polina Mayer

Ola Jordan reveals she is devastated after accusing estranged husband James Murray of an affair with dancer Polina Mayer, confirmed by Polina's husband Jamie Cutler.

Ola Jordan has publicly addressed her estranged husband James Murray, accusing him of having an affair with Russian dancer Polina Mayer. The former professional dancer was spotted leaving a Friday morning class in London, appearing visibly downcast in leggings and a padded jacket. This public appearance follows her admission that she is 'utterly devastated' by the allegations of infidelity that have rocked her personal life.

Discovery of Affair Confirms Worst Fears

The situation came to light last week when Polina Mayer's husband, Jamie Cutler, contacted Ola Jordan to inform her of the alleged infidelity. Jamie Cutler, a professional dancer on Belgium's version of Dancing With The Stars, is said to have told Ola he was filing for divorce. He revealed that he believed his wife had cheated on him with James Murray. Ola described receiving this call as the moment her world 'imploded,' leaving her stunned and in disbelief at the betrayal.

Also read Ola Jordan Confronts James After Infidelity Claims from Polina Mayer's Husband

Details of Separation and Co-Parenting Efforts

Ola and James Murray separated in June after 22 years of marriage. The couple has been co-parenting their six-year-old daughter, Ella, since their split. James Murray, who is 48 years old, has insisted that his relationship with 34-year-old Polina Mayer did not begin before his separation from Ola. His spokesman stated to the Daily Mail that James and Polina had grown closer in recent weeks following their respective separations from their partners. Despite the turmoil, the pair remain committed to co-parenting and looking after Ella's best interests.

Ola Jordan Shares Emotional Reaction to Betrayal

Ola Jordan, now 44, broke her silence over the weekend to discuss the emotional toll of the separation. She admitted that while women often sense trouble in their gut, her worst fears were confirmed. She expressed that she had lost not just her husband, but also her best friend and business partner in one go. She described the experience as traumatic, noting that it felt as though James was giving up on their relationship. Ola stated that she is trying to navigate the future one day at a time, despite the fear and uncertainty.

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James Murray Addresses Relationship Timeline Claims

James Murray has consistently maintained that the romance with Polina Mayer started only after he and Ola separated. Those close to James claim that his relationship with Polina began after both parties had ended their previous marriages. Polina Mayer is a professional champion dancer and a teacher at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull. She and James have appeared in numerous dance videos together on social media, particularly during rehearsals for their The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. This tour also features Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone, and Ian Waite.

Confrontation and Current Status of the Couple

Reports indicate that Ola confronted James Murray last week regarding the claims made by Jamie Cutler. An insider close to Ola stated that James played down the allegations and attempted to dismiss them. Ola reportedly demanded the truth, leaving her feeling rejected and alone. She shared with HELLO! magazine that she feels like a failure and does not wish the trauma on her worst enemy. The couple met in Blackpool as dance partners before their professional relationship developed into romance, and they achieved fame as professionals on Strictly Come Dancing.