Tesla, Amazon, and Netflix Reject OKX Tokenization Plan as 79% of Targets Oppose Initiative

The OKXICE joint venture faces a major setback as 56 companies, including Tesla and Amazon, object to stock tokenization, leaving only 13 firms without formal dissent.

The collaborative effort between cryptocurrency exchange OKX and Intercontinental Exchange to introduce tokenized equity markets has encountered significant resistance after six major corporations formally added their names to the growing list of objections. These new objectors include technology giant Tesla, e-commerce leader Amazon, streaming service Netflix, semiconductor manufacturer Lam Research, financial technology firm SoFi Technologies, and SpaceX. Their inclusion brings the cumulative total of opposing entities to 56, representing a critical blow to the project's credibility within traditional financial circles.

This latest wave of pushback significantly undermines the viability of the proposed tokenization initiative on the joint platform known as OKXICE. The scale of opposition is stark when examining the initial target list announced in early October. OKX and Intercontinental Exchange originally planned to tokenize shares for 62 prominent corporations, but 49 of these specific targets have now issued formal statements against the proposal. This mathematical reality confirms that approximately 79 percent of the intended participants have rejected the framework, leaving a very narrow margin for operational success.

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The rejection rate is particularly notable because it includes five of the Magnificent Seven tech companies. Alongside Tesla and Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia have all turned down the proposal to have their stocks tokenized on the OKXICE platform. These entities represent diverse segments of the economy, indicating a broad-based skepticism toward the integration of traditional securities with cryptocurrency infrastructure. The collective refusal suggests that major institutional players do not currently view this model as compliant or desirable.

Beyond the technology sector, the list of non-participants extends to major American financial and retail institutions. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Intel, Oracle, AMD, Nike, and Costco have all registered their disapproval. As of the notice issued on November 2, only 13 of the originally selected companies had not yet raised a publicly disclosed objection. However, the absence of a formal protest does not equate to endorsement by these remaining firms.

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These names include Apple, Coinbase, Robinhood, Strategy, Circle, and Palantir, among others who have remained silent. Market observers note that silence may simply reflect ongoing internal deliberation or strategic caution rather than agreement with the tokenization model. The regulatory window for these entities closes on November 3, marking the end of the 30-day objection period for those who received initial notifications on October 4. Silence at this stage offers no guarantee of future participation in the digital asset trading landscape.

With nearly four-fifths of the targeted firms opting out, the OKXICE partnership faces a steep climb to establish a liquid and attractive market for investors. The exchange has not provided a definitive launch date for the platform, nor has it disclosed how many tokenized stocks will be available upon commencement. The current level of corporate dissent suggests that the project may need to significantly revise its target list or operational model to gain sufficient traction.

The failure to secure buy-in from such high-profile corporations highlights the challenges of bridging traditional finance with blockchain-based asset representation. Investors and market analysts are watching closely to see if OKX can pivot its strategy to attract smaller or less regulated entities. For now, the lack of major corporate support casts doubt on the immediate future of the OKXICE tokenized stock market.