OKX Ventures, KIS to Buy 19.6% Stake in Coinone For $106M

OKX Ventures and Korea Investment & Securities will invest $106 million for a 19.6% stake in Coinone, highlighting South Korea’s push into regulated digital assets.

OKX Ventures and KIS to invest $53 million each for a 19.6% stake in Coinone, deepening ties between traditional finance and crypto in South Korea’s tightly regulated market.

South Korean crypto exchange Coinone said Korea Investment & Securities and OKX Ventures agreed to invest a combined 160 billion won, or about $106 million, for a 19.6% stake in the platform. The investment, which remains subject to regulatory approval, would make KIS and OKX Ventures joint third-largest shareholders in Coinone behind CEO Myung-Hun Cha and existing backer Com2uS Holdings, according to a release shared with Cointelegraph.

The transaction combines secondary share purchases from existing holders with newly issued shares, while Cha is expected to remain Coinone’s largest shareholder and retain management control. The deal would give OKX Ventures exposure to one of Asia’s most tightly regulated crypto markets, where local licenses and compliance records remain critical.that OKX was in talks with KIS to acquire roughly a 20% stake in Coinone as part of a broader push into South Korea’s licensed crypto market, which OKX declined to comment on at the time.

In the release, OKX said the partnership reflects its focus on “compliant, well-regulated infrastructure,” while KIS said it plans to work with Coinone on security token offerings and stablecoin businesses as South Korea advances rules for tokenized finance.

The deal comes as South Korea reshapes its crypto sector through tougher oversight and broader institutional participation.in 2024, exchanges including Upbit, Bithumb, Coinone and Korbit have faced stricter anti-money laundering and transaction monitoring requirements, while regulators prepare a second phase of legislation covering stablecoins and tokenized securities.to gradually open the door to greater institutional and corporate participation in digital assets, creating new opportunities for traditional financial firms to expand into the regulated crypto sector.stake in Korbit for 133.48 billion won , effectively taking control of the smaller exchange as part of its broader digital asset strategy. to acquire a 6.55% stake in Dunamu, operator of Upbit, one of the country’s largest crypto exchanges.





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