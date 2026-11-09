Yes, foie gras CAN go in a Snickers pie, according to Jacob Williamson of the Devonshire Club.

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The Piehole Auction is an annual fundraiser that brings together some of the metro’s best chefs who bake and auction off one-of-a-kind pies to the community. , supports local chefs and programs that foster culinary talents and community among Dallas-Fort Worth chefs like the Rising Stagiaire program, The Cheffies and Family Meal Hangs .

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Since its inception, the pie auction has raised more than $60,000 through 243 chef-created pies, and for the event’s sixth year, they’re bringing 32 acclaimed DFW chefs and 33 pies to the line-up including Toby Archibald of Quarter Acre, Eduardo Osorio of Meridian and Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman of Oh Hi! Hospitality. Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, competing pies come in a wide variety of styles and flavors..

It’s made with an okra-cinnamon graham cracker crust, filled with white chocolate cream and finished with okra flowers, okra powdered sugar and okra chips. , a pie with flaky golden pastry filled with sweet lump crab, creamy cheese, scallions, garlic and savory seasonings that are topped with crispy wonton ribbons. Served warm with sweet chile sauce for a rich, crisp, sweet, and tangy finish.

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Chef Jacob Williamson is double dipping, or should we say twice baking the competition with two pies; the aforementioned Snickers foie gras pie for the Devonshire Club and thenThe auction runs from Monday, Nov. 9 to Thursday, Nov. 19 and there will be only one winner of each pie. Bidding for the pies starts at $75 and increases in increments of $15.

If you want to bypass the anticipation and buy a pie outright, it costs $1,000 for those bragging rights.. We’ve also listed below all the participating chefs and their pies. Whoever gets their hands on Jeff Bekavac’s star crunch cake and Austin Wyatt’s rhubarb and brie pie, we’ll be after you. If you win a pie, you can pick it up or get it delivered on Monday, Nov. 23.

Pick-up is from 1 to 5 p.m. and delivery is the same day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can choose to pick up your one-of-a-kind pie at either of these locations:Café Modern inside the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, which began as a grassroots pie auction for chefs to show up for each other in the industry. It’s led by leaders from across the restaurant, hospitality and business communities that includes Amity Thomas, president of Amity Thomas Public Relations and Jeffrey Yarbrough, CEO and co-owner of bigInk Commercial Real Estate and Hunky’s, among many others.

Now that they’ve raised over $60,000, they’ve expanded The Piehole Project to more events and projects that support our culinary communities directly: The Cheffies, The Rising Stagiaire and Family Meal Hangs.is a chef’s choice awards that debuted this year on Oct. 12 at The Village Country Club in Dallas. Its goal is for chefs to recognize chefs, and they did that by bringing together DFW culinary professionals and letting them vote for their peers and to give recognition in the hands of those that understand the work.

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The awards honor talent, dedication to craft and the culinary professionals that shape the Dallas-Fort Worth dining scene. It’s an inaugural event that brings chefs together from across the region to celebrate the exceptional work and build connections beyond their kitchens. Established chefs hand-pick rising culinary professionals and provide mentorship, fund their stages, give them hands-on experience and offer them direct access to industry leaders.

This allows the current fabric of DFW hospitality to play a direct role in shaping our next generation of talent. They will be frequent, casual hangouts hosted at rotating locations across the metroplex that are exclusively for chefs. These gatherings will give chefs a chance to decompress, connect with peers and share stories from the line while building real relationships. From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027. , whose culinary endeavors are inspired by her travels around the world and fueled by a seriously good cup of joe. Her repertoire also extends to her camera and niche selection of Spotify playlists.