Oklahoma WR Flips Commitment to Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels are adding to their 2027 recruiting class and taking away a commit from an SEC team in the process. Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, O

Ole Miss Head Coach Pete Golding watches on the sidelines during the first round of the College Football Playoff against Tulane at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesOle Miss has landed three-star Oklahoma wide receiver commit Tra’Von Hall, who flips his pledge from the Sooners to the Rebels after being committed to OU since November. He is currently on an official visit in Oxford, and it's clear things are going well between him and the Rebels.

A product of Central Tuscaloosa High School in Alabama, Hall gives the Rebels their 15th commit in the 2027 class under head coach Pete Golding. He is the No. 78 wide receiver in the class and the No. 25 overall player in the state, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

However, don't limit him to just being a receiver. Ole Miss Rebels helmet during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Though some recruiting sites list Hall as a wide receiver, he's also been listed as an athlete and has the statistical versatility to back it up.

During the 2025 season, he saw production at running back, finishing with 41 carries for 519 yards and nine touchdowns along with 25 catches for 355 yards and two more scores through the air. While some programs might have wanted Hall for his receiving ability, he clearly can play running back as well, which now gives Ole Miss options to work with once they get him on campus.

Hall now joins an Ole Miss 2027 class that features four-star players like defensive lineman Ben'Jarvius Shumaker, linebacker Jeremiah Culpepper, cornerback Taelyn Mayo, quarterback Keegan Croucher and many more. Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables is pictured during the University of Oklahoma Sooners Spring Game at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. , Saturday April 18, 2026.

| SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Hall also received offers from some Power 4 programs like Florida, Vanderbilt, LSU, Alabama, Mississippi State, Cincinnati, Arkansas and Colorado. He's also gotten Group of 5 offers from Tulane, Memphis, Troy, Tulane, Liberty, Miami Ohio and many more. Hall previously took an official visit with Florida on May 28 and still has an OV set with Oklahoma on June 12.

It will be interesting to see if he still ends up visiting Norman or cancels the trip altogether. A visit with Oklahoma might seem pointless since it's highly unlikely he flips back to the Sooners after decommitting. Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor Ole Miss Rebels On SI. He also contributes as a writer for multiple other On SI channels.

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7





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3-star WR Hall decommits from Oklahoma, flips to Ole MissConsensus 3-star wide receiver Hall, ranked No. 691 overall and No. 78 at his position for the 2027 class, has decommitted from Oklahoma and committed to Ole Miss. As a junior, he caught 25 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 519 yards and nine touchdowns. He originally committed to OU on Nov. 30. Ole Miss reached the College Football Playoff semifinals last season under new head coach.

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