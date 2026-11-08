Oklahoma Turns in Complete Performance in win Over Florida

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer throws the ball before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday. | Matt Pendleton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect, as the offense showed as much sustained life as it had all season while the defense bounced back from an uncharacteristic performance the week before in aThe fifth-year quarterback finished 21 of 33 for 207 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and ran for 56 yards on 14 carries.

There was bever a point where Mateer didn't look in control. He led Oklahoma into field-goal position on the first drive, then engineered a 15-play, 84-yard touchdown drive on the Sooners' second offensive possession. But the piece de resistance came late in the third and deep into the fourth quarter when Mateer engineered a 20-play, 89-yard drive that lasted nearly 13 minutes.

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What a day for the quarterback who was making his first collegiate start with someone other than Arbuckle calling plays. The Sooners would still like to get more out of their backs, but given where the group has been so far this season, they'll take it.

's numbers weren't eye-popping, but his four catches for 34 yards and a touchdown will work when the Sooners showed off some depth at the position finally. Livingstone had just six catches for 51 yards all season while Jordan had just five catches for 38 yards. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the Sooners' game plan in their first game with Witten calling plays featured a heavy dose of tight ends. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited.capped off the second drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch in his old home stadium. Beers finished with four catches for 72 yards on five targets with 37 of his yards coming after the catch.

Florida sacked Mateer just once and while Fasusi was called for a false start in the third quarter, it was the only penalty against the Sooners' offensive line all game. He finished with five tackles — four of them solo. It was a fairly quiet day for the defensive line outside of that but the tackling was much better than it was a week earlier.

Lewis had a big fourth-quarter sack that gave Oklahoma the ball at the Florida 17 to set up the final field goal of the night. Guillory twice made plays leading to incomplete passes, though he looked to get away with pass interference on the second.then had an interception in the final seconds to put the game away for good. Ryan Aber has been covering Oklahoma football for more than a decade continuously and since 1999 overall.

Ryan was the OU beat writer for The Oklahoman from 2013-2025, covering the transition from Bob Stoops to Lincoln Riley to Brent Venables. He covered OU men's basketball's run to the Final Four in 2016 and numerous national championships for the Sooners' women's gymnastics and softball programs. Prior to taking on the Sooners beat, Ryan covered high schools, the Oklahoma City RedHawks and Oklahoma City Barons for the newspaper from 2006-13.

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He spent two seasons covering Arkansas football for the Morning News of Northwest Arkansas before returning to his hometown of Oklahoma City. Ryan also worked at the Southwest Times Record in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and the Muskogee Phoenix. At the Phoenix, he covered OU's national championship run in 2000. Ryan is a graduate of Putnam City North High School in Oklahoma City and Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.