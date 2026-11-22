The question everyone wanted answered by Oklahoma State this week will require everyone to wait until kickoff.

During the Cowboys' pre-game radio show, play-by-play voice said that Mestemaker was "very limited" in practice this week.was the biggest question mark coming into the game.

The Cowboys had already ruled out five players, including linebacker and Arizona native Tate Romney. Arizona State had ruled two players out by Friday, including Omarion Miller, their second-leading receiver. Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Mestemaker has made every start this season and has started every game since North Texas’ bowl game in 2024, a span of 24 straight games.

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Last Saturday against Texas Tech, he suffered a shoulder injury on the Cowboys’ third offensive play of the game after he was sacked by Red Raiders defensive lineman T.J. Holmes. He played through the injury and was tended to by trainers twice on the sidelines in the first quarter. Mestemaker finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as his eight-game streak of 300-yard passing games came to an end.

He said after the game that he suffered what he described as a “stinger” in his right shoulder. Head coach Eric Morris has never specified what the injury was but did say on Tuesday that he believed Mestemaker would be “OK” for Saturday’s game. Morris provided no updates on Mestemaker during his radio show on Thursday. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. He enters the game leading the country in passing yards and touchdown passes .

Romney will miss his third straight game since suffering an injury against Iowa State. It’s a spoiled homecoming for Romney, who played at Arizona State for three seasons before transferring to OSU before this season. He’s from Chandler, Ariz. , which is a suburb of Phoenix.

Saturday is the final road game of the regular season for the Cowboys. They host Kansas next Saturday to wrap up the regular season before learning their bowl game assignment in early December. Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.