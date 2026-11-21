The Oklahoma State Cowboys men's cross-country team placed seventh at the NCAA championships in Terre Haute, Indiana. Brian Masau's DNF impacted their final score despite individual successes.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys men's cross-country team finished seventh at the NCAA Division I Men's Cross Country Championships held on Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana. This result marked a significant drop from their team title win a year ago and occurred just one week after they secured the regional title with a total score of 57 points.

The event took place on the same course where Oklahoma State individual runner Elsingi Kipruto won the race with a time of 28:27.7, beating competitors from teams including the Alabama Crimson Tide and the New Mexico Lobos.

While Oklahoma State's men's squad placed seventh, the New Mexico Lobos captured the national team title with 69 points, driven by four finishers in the top twelve. Alabama finished second with 120 points, followed by Big 12 rivals West Virginia with 145 points and BYU with 152 points. Oklahoma State was not even the highest-finishing team from the Big 12 Conference, as BYU placed fourth and Iowa State placed sixth in the overall standings. This outcome highlighted the intense competition within the conference during the national championship race.

Oklahoma State's individual results were anchored by Adisu Guadia, who finished in 41st place with a time of 29:19.4. Laban Kipkemboi followed in 59th place with a time of 29:34.5, while Jacob Deacon placed 76th with a time of 29:46.0. Noah Strohman completed the team's scoring runners in 121st place with a time of 30:13.6. The team's inability to secure more top-tier individual finishes contributed to their seventh-place standing, as they could not match the depth of the top teams in the meet.

A critical factor in the Cowboys' final score was the absence of Brian Masau, who had won the men's individual crown at the NCAA regionals the previous week and held three Big 12 individual titles from 2023 to 2025. Race data indicated that Masau reached the six-kilometer mark in 18th place but did not continue to the finish line. His decision not to complete the race prevented Oklahoma State from achieving a higher final position, as his scoring position would have significantly lowered their total point count.

In the women's competition, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished in 15th place with 444 points. The Alabama Crimson Tide won the women's team title with 120 points. Billah Jepkirui, who had won the individual title at the NCAA regionals the prior week, recorded Oklahoma State's best time with an 18:59.2 on the six-kilometer course, securing eighth place for the team. Maureen Cherotich (Rutoh) finished 19th with a time of 19:08.4, providing another solid score for the squad.

Additional results for the Cowgirls included Victoria Lagat finishing 166th with a time of 20:39.8, Gentry Turner placing 168th with a time of 20:40.3, and Autumn Michalski finishing 184th with a time of 20:44.7. These performances concluded the fall season for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls. The team now transitions to the indoor track and field season, which is scheduled to begin during the spring semester, followed by the outdoor track season.