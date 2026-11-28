Oklahoma State football prepares to host Kansas in a Week 13 Big 12 matchup that could secure a historic seven-win improvement for the Cowboys, with quarterback Drew Mestemaker aiming for a stroNg final regular season performance.

Week 13 Matchup Sets Stage for Historic Potential

Key Players and Strategic Dynamics

The Oklahoma State football crew prepares to host the Kansas Jayhawks at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater for a pivotal Week 13 contest in the Big 12 Conference. Scheduled for a 5:15 p.m. central Time kickoff on Saturday,the game carries significant weight for the Cowboys as they look to solidify their position heading into bowl season. A victory in this contest would allow Oklahoma State to finish the regular season with an eight-and-four record,marking a historic milestone for the program. This outcome would represent a seven-win improvement over the previous season, surpassing the previous school record for the largest year-over-year improvement, which stood at five wins and was last achieved in both 1921 and 1944. This matchup serves as the 76th meeting between the two institutions, with Oklahoma State holding an all-time series advantage of 42 wins to 31,with two ties. The Cowboys have historically performed well at home against the Jayhawks, holding a 19-14-1 record in games played in Stillwater, although Kansas has managed to win two of the past three meetings, including a decisive 38-21 victory last season.

The spotlight falls heavily on Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker,who is widely considered to be playing in one of his final games for the Cowboys before entering the NFL Draft. analysts predict that Mestemaker will have a productive day, potentially flirting with a 400-yard passing performance as he attempts to break down the Kansas defense. On the opposing side, the Jayhawks preseNt a formidable challenge led by their dual-threat quarterback, Isaiah Marshall, whose ability to sprint and pass effectively poses a significant test for the Oklahoma State secondary, which has shown vulnerabilities to big plays in recent weeks. The case for Kansas is bolstered by their resilience, having lost four one-score games this season,including a narrow 31-29 triple-overtime defeat to a top-10 BYU team. Thier defensive end, Leroy Harris III, stands out as a primary drive-wrecker, leading the Big 12 Conference with 16 tackles for loss and tying for the league lead with eight sacks. Harris demonstrated his impact recently by recording a season-high nine tackles against BYU, signaling that he will be a focal point for the Jayhawks defensive strategy.

Also read Iowa State vs Kansas State Late Season Showdown

First Half Performance Critical for Success

A major narrative surrounding this game is Oklahoma States tendency to struggle in the opening frames of competition. The Cowboys have trailed or been tied at halftime in seven of their eight conference games played so far this season. This pattern has led to calls for improved early execution from both sides of the ball. Quarterback Mestemaker has publically acknowledged the need for a stronger start, stating that the team must play better in the first half so that head coach Eric Morris doesn't need to be overly aggressive with instructions during the locker room break. The consensus among observers is that if Oklahoma State can establish a lead or maintain parity through the first twenty-four minutes, their superior offensive firepower will likely overwhelm the Jayhawks. The stakes are high for Morris and his staff to shatter this cycle of second-half adjustments, as a loss would halt their momentum and potential bowl eligibility pursuits.

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Historical Context and Legacy

While the current roster fights for a historic winning percentage, the programs legacy is deeply intertwined with past icons who have left an indelible mark on the sport. Although the provided source material contains extensive archival content regarding notable figures such as former head coach Jimmy Johnson,who led the Cowboys to multiple national championships and Super Bowl victories, as well as legendary players like Dez Bryant and Barry Sanders, the immediate focus remains on the current teams trajectory. Barry Sanders,the 1988 Heisman Trophy winner who set the NCAA single-season rushing record, remains a central figure in the university's football heritage, frequently celebrated during home games. The upcoming clash against Kansas is viewed not just as a regular-season game, but as an opportunity for the current squad to write their own chapter in the storied history of Oklahoma State football. The game serves as a culmination of the regular season, where the Cowboys aim to capitalize on their home-field advantage and secure a win that would cement one of the most impressive turnarounds in the programs long and distinguished history.