Oklahoma State Earns NCAA Championships Bids at Midwest Regional

Oklahoma State secured automatic NCAA Championships berths with strong team finishes at the Midwest Regional in Ames, Iowa. Brian Musau and Billah Jepkirui claimed individual crowns.

Oklahoma State University secured automatic qualification for the upcoming NCAA Cross Country Championships following decisive performances at the Midwest Regional competition held in Ames, Iowa. The Cowboys captured the men's team title while the Cowgirls finished in second place, ensuring both programs advance to the national stage based on their regional results. Individual champions Brian Musau and Billah Jepkirui also secured victory in their respective events, highlighting the depth of talent within the Oklahoma State program.

Men's Team Dominance and Individual Victory

The Oklahoma State Cowboys claimed the men's team championship with a total score of 57 points, edging out Big 12 rival Iowa State, who finished with 61 points. The Cowboys demonstrated exceptional depth with four runners finishing inside the top ten. Jacob Deacon secured eighth place with a time of 28:56.8 on the 10,000-meter course, while Adius Guadie followed closely in ninth with a time of 28:57.3. Henry Dover contributed to the scoring with a 38th-place finish and a time of 29:52.8, rounding out the key contributors to the team victory.

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Brian Musau extended Oklahoma State's dominance by winning the men's individual crown with a winning time of 28:47.1. This victory marks the fifth consecutive year that a Cowboy athlete has captured the individual title at this regional event, a streak that began with Isai Rodriguez in 2022. Musau's teammate, Denis Kipngetich, finished second with a time of 28:50.0. Kipngetich had previously won three straight individual titles at regionals from 2023 through 2025. The result reversed the outcome of the Big 12 Championships, where Kipngetich had ended Musau's three-year reign as the individual winner.

Women's Team Performance and Second Place Finish

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls finished second in the team competition with a score of 91 points, earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Championships behind the Iowa State Cyclones. The Cyclones, ranked 25th nationally, won the team title with 72 points. Despite the loss, the Cowgirls, ranked No. 8 in the country, displayed strong competitive form. The top five finishers in the overall women's team competition were all ranked within the nation's top thirty, indicating a highly competitive field at the regional level.

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Billah Jepkirui won the women's individual crown with a time of 19:18.9 on the six-kilometer course. This marked her second career NCAA Midwest Regional individual title. Jepkirui's performance included a strong finish, closing her final 1,000 meters in 2:49.3 after sitting in 122nd place after the first kilometer. Her victory provided a bright spot in an otherwise tight team contest against the Cyclones.

Additional Cowgirl Contributions and Future Implications

Maureen Rutoh also delivered a top-tier performance, securing a fourth-place finish with a time of 19:27.8. Her result helped stabilize the Cowgirls' score in the final standings. Other team members who contributed to the second-place finish included Victoria Lagat, who placed 25th with a time of 20:50.0. Gentry Turner finished 30th with a time of 20:13.8, and Autumn Michalski rounded out the scorers with a 31st-place finish and a time of 20:14.4.

The successful regional campaign sets the stage for the NCAA Championships, where Oklahoma State will look to translate their regional success into national contention. The Cowboys and Cowgirls have demonstrated the consistency and depth required to compete at the highest level of collegiate cross country. With automatic qualification secured, the focus now shifts to preparation for the national meet, where the athletes will face the top competitors from across the country.