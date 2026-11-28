Oklahoma State entered this season with an experienced group at linebacker. Replacing it will be hard.

played a season at BYU and three seasons at Arizona State before transferring to OSU. Isaiah Chisom played two seasons at Oregon State and one at UCL before transferring to Oklahoma State.

It was one of the most experienced position groups on the team. With the regular season ending, much of that experience is heading out the door after theOklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Isaiah Chisom. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Wesloski is the team’s leading tackler with 94 stops going into the finale. He should have 100 or more by the end of the game plus the bowl game.

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He also leads the team with four sacks and has six quarterback hurries. The starter at SAM linebacker is going to be difficult to replace. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.