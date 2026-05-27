Oklahoma State Bows Out of NCAA Women’s Golf Championship

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls found themselves to be little match for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls found themselves to be little match for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday. The Cowgirls, who were the No. 6 seed after stroke play at the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships, drew No. 3 seeded Arkansas and were eliminated in thewas playing in match play for the first time since 2021 after getting out of stroke play as one of the Top 8 teams in the tournament.

But advancing to the semifinals wasn’t to be. The Cowgirls’ historic season comes to a close in the NCAA Championship quarterfinals. We’ll be back and better soon! Sara Brentcheneff def.

Yu-Chu Chen , 3 and 2Natalie Blonien def. Tarapath Panya , 1 up The matches between Blonien-Panya and Marin-Silchenko ended on the 14th and 15th holes, respectively, as the Razorbacks had already claimed the victory by inning the first three matches. None of the matches got to the final hole of the course. Arkansas advanced to a semifinal match with USC.

The other semifinal features Stanford and Eastern Michigan. The Cowgirls didn't have many issues getting to match play, as they began the tournament in third place as a team and remained in that spot through the first three rounds. Conditions changed at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa course during Monday’s final around and some late missteps caused the Cowgirls to drop into the No. 6 seed.

The Cowgirls' combined 1155 total this week at the NCAA Championship is the second-lowest 72-hole score in program history!were named to the NCAA all-Tournament team. They were the first pair of Cowgirls to finish in the Top 10 in the same NCAA Tournament since 2004. Silchenko claimed her seventh Top 10 finish of the season and had 20 under-par rounds for the campaign.

She is getting ready to compete for the international team in the Palmer Cup comng up this summer. Like Bushnell she has one more year with the program. MATT POSTINS Matthew Postins is the publisher of Oklahoma State on SI. He is an award-winning sports journalist who was formerly the editor of the College Football America Yearbook and covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Oklahoma State Golf Makes 54-Hole Cut at NCAA Women’s ChampionshipsThe Oklahoma State Cowgirls golf team made the 54-hole cut in the NCAA Women’s Championships on Sunday, the first step toward playing for a national title.

Read more »

Projecting Oklahoma State Starting Five After Jordan Burks CommitmentHow the latest Oklahoma State men's basketball commitment, Jordan Burks, impacts the projected starting five for 2026-27.

Read more »

How The Oregon Ducks Could Ruin Oklahoma State’s Season Once AgainThe Oklahoma State Cowboys will play the second week of the 2026 college football season at home at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Read more »

Oklahoma State Advance to Match Play in NCAA Women’s Golf ChampionshipThe Oklahoma State Cowgirls wrapped up the stroke play portion of the NCAA Women’s Championships right where they wanted to be — making the final cut.

Read more »