Oklahoma State defeated Kansas 49-47 in double overtime at Boone Pickens Stadium, capping a seven-win turnaround from the previous season. Caleb Hawkins delivered a standout performance with a 75-yard touchdown reception among two total scores, while William Mason provided strong production in the second half. Head coach Eric Morris is expected to address Hawkins' limited second-half action after he returned without a helmet or gloves.

beat Kansas, 49-47, in double overtime on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium to finish off a seven-win turnaround from a season ago.

The game ended with the Cowboys’ defense stopping theThe Cowboys scored their first touchdown of the game on a 75-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drew Mestemaker to running back Caleb Hawkins. It was an impressive pass from Mestemaker, who had traffic around him in the pocket and an offensive lineman directly in his line of sight. He threaded a needle to Hawkins, who split two defenders for the touchdown.

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Shortly after that, Cowboys play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker pointed out that Oklahoma State’s three longest passing receptions of the season belonged to Hawkins. Along with the 75-yarder, he had a 66-yard touchdown reception against Houston and then a 59-yard touchdown reception against Iowa State. He rushed for 69 yards and had four receptions for 89 yards for two total touchdowns in what turned out to be a short night for him.