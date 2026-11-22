Oklahoma moved to 7-4 after a three-game win streak, with John Mateer's touchdown pass to Rocky Beers tying Texas A&M just before halftime.

The Oklahoma Sooners improved to 7-4 after a game against the Texas A&M Aggies that was defined by turnovers, missed chances, and a late first-half surge. The Sooners were 4-4 after their loss to South Carolina on Oct. 31, and they have now rounded off three wins in a row. Oklahoma will not be in the College Football Playoff, but quarterback John Mateer and his teammates kept the team competitive in a game that swung several times in the first half.

The moments that shaped the contest came early and often. Both offenses struggled to find rhythm on their opening drives, and the defenses repeatedly created chances that were either dropped or overthrown. By the end of the first half, the score was tied after Mateer connected with tight end Rocky Beers on a four-yard touchdown pass right before halftime.

Also read Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners: Live Updates, Observations, Box Score

Early Drives Reveal Missed Chances for Both Sides

Neither offense produced much in the opening minutes, but several plays hinted at how the game could unfold. Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke dropped a would-be interception on a first-and-10 play after Texas A&M had reached the Sooners' 42-yard line following Oklahoma penalties. Heinecke redeemed himself on the next snap by stopping KJ Edwards for a four-yard loss, and the Aggies punted just two plays later.

Oklahoma's second drive gained zero yards. On third-and-10, Mateer nearly threw an interception, but the Texas A&M defensive backs could not come down with the ball. The Aggies then took over at their own 50-yard line with 5:18 left in the first quarter. Quarterback Brady Hart found wide receiver Isaiah Horton on a sideline play that appeared to be a big gain, but Horton was called for a questionable pass interference penalty, and the Aggies stalled and punted.

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Oklahoma's third drive started well when Mateer rushed for 15 yards to move the Sooners away from their own end zone. Two incompletions later in the drive, Oklahoma punted with five seconds left in the first quarter.

Horton Touchdown and Turnovers Swing Momentum

Texas A&M took the lead on a deep strike from Brady Hart to Isaiah Horton, who caught a touchdown pass with 12 minutes left in the second quarter. The Aggies had started that drive at their own four-yard line, and Hart connected with Craver for a 39-yard gain that moved Texas A&M to the Oklahoma 36-yard line before the touchdown play.

Mateer responded with his legs. He opened the Sooners' next drive with a 25-yard run, but Oklahoma tight end Hayden Hansen dropped a pass in the end zone. The ball was deflected into the hands of Texas A&M defensive end Marco Jones, who logged an interception. Mateer later fumbled, and Texas A&M defensive back Tawfiq Byard recovered the ball, giving the Aggies another opportunity to take control.

Oklahoma's defense forced another quick stop, and the Sooners took over at their own 35-yard line. Rushes from Lloyd Avant moved the ball to the Texas A&M 39-yard line, but the drive stalled as the Aggies defense pushed back. Texas A&M then went three-and-out and punted the ball back to Oklahoma with 1:44 left in the second quarter.

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Oklahoma Answers Before the Half With Beers Touchdown

Oklahoma tied the game on its final drive of the first half, which began at the Sooners' own eight-yard line. The Sooners moved the ball methodically, with plays longer than 10 yards from Parker Livingstone and Mateer, who broke a tackle during the march. A key play came from Thomas, whose explosive gain set up the scoring opportunity.

Mateer then found Rocky Beers in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown pass. The score tied the game right before halftime and gave Oklahoma momentum heading into the break. Sooners fans had seen the team fall short in several earlier chances, but the final first-half drive ensured that the game would be level at the intermission.