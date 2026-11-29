Missouri Tigers defeat Oklahoma Sooners with a 17-0 first-quarter lead and strong defensive plays. The article details Austin Simmons' performance and Oklahoma's struggles.

The Missouri Tigers secured a decisive victory over the Oklahoma Sooners during their 2026 regular season opener on the road in Columbia, Missouri. The game was defined by early defensive dominance and offensive efficiency from the Tigers, who established control in the opening quarter. Despite a late effort from Oklahoma, the Sooners could not overcome the early deficit they faced.

Missouri Defensive Dominance Opens Game

Missouri defensive back Santana Banner set the tone early by intercepting a pass from Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer. Banner returned the interception deep into Sooners territory, giving the Tigers excellent field position right from the start. After Banner's play, Missouri's defense continued to pressure Oklahoma, forcing a punt and limiting the Sooners to minimal gains on their initial possessions. The Tigers capitalized on this momentum with a quick touchdown drive.

Also read Live In-Game Observations for No. 17 Oklahoma's Regular Season Finale at No. 23 Missouri

Simmons and Montgomery Lead First Quarter Surge

Missouri quarterback Austin Simmons connected with wide receiver Naeshaun Montgomery for a touchdown, extending the Tigers' lead. Simmons also threw a second touchdown pass to Montgomery later in the quarter, capping off a drive that began after Mateer's second interception of the period. The two touchdown throws helped Missouri build a commanding 17-0 advantage heading into the second quarter. Oklahoma wide receiver Isaiah Sategna appeared to score on a sideline catch, but officials overturned the call after review, ruling that he stepped out of bounds before crossing the goal line.

Oklahoma Offense Struggles to Find Rhythm

Oklahoma's offense faced significant challenges throughout the first half, struggling to sustain drives against Missouri's defensive line. Quarterback John Mateer threw two interceptions, one of which was returned by Santana Banner. The Sooners' driving attempts often stalled, including a critical fourth-down stop where Mateer was tackled for a three-yard loss. Missouri's defense, featuring plays by Jayden Jackson, consistently disrupted Oklahoma's timing and forced punts. Despite these setbacks, Oklahoma managed to move the ball effectively on their fourth drive of the half.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sooners Cut Deficit Before Halftime Break

Oklahoma finally responded with an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a six-yard touchdown pass from John Mateer to wide receiver Parker Livingstone. Livingstone celebrated his first touchdown as a Sooner, cutting the score to 20-7 at the half. The play provided a spark for the Sooners, who had been unable to score against Missouri's defense up to that point. The Tigers, however, maintained their lead despite Oklahoma's growing momentum in the second half.

Hatton Scores as Sooners Attempt Comeback

Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. scored an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to 20-14. Tight end Rocky Beers contributed significantly to the drive with two receptions for 36 yards, helping the Sooners advance deep into Missouri territory. Mateer also added a 14-yard rush during the possession. Despite Hatton's effort, the Sooners were unable to complete the comeback. Missouri's defense held firm, preventing Oklahoma from tying the game and securing a win for the Tigers in the 2026 season opener.